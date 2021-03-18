Curfew suggested in London after a young woman’s violent abduction

British politician Jenny Jones, a member of the Green Party and formally known as Baroness Jones of Moulsecoob suggested a 6 p.m. curfew for men during a U.K. Parliament’s House of Lords debate. As reported by Fox News, Jones made this comment and the unrest in London due to the abduction and suspected murder of Sarah Everard. Jones suggested that this curfew would make many women feel safer while walking down the streets of London.

Jones made this comment on March 10 because on the night of March 3, Sarah Everand was reported missing after walking home from a friend’s house that was two miles away. Since her abduction, the Metropolitan Police Department has found remains and they confirmed it to be Everand.

Everard’s abduction has caused many people to comment about the violence against women on social media, calling it an outrage and demanding change. Jones’ comment has also received backlash from those who don’t support her views. Jones argues in a tweet, that after reading the ‘misogynistic tweets and emails’ she concludes that they ‘rather prove my point about the problem being with men.’ The investigation, however, is still ongoing.