Brazil International talk show, with Michael J. Horswell, PhD Dean, Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters The “Brazil International Talk Show” showcases a team of Brazilian and Hispanic entrepreneurs discussing subjects of interest pertaining to the Brazilian/ Hispanic communities and residents of the USA, mainly South Florida. Our goal is to enhance business possibilities between the USA (host society) and the Brazilian/ Hispanic communities and their countries of origin. In general terms, we aim to open up new possibilities, thus contributing to the development of South Florida.