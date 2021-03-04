Boomers Boca Raton Employment

Boomers Parks Hiring Multiple Positions

Boca Raton, FL – If you ever pictured yourself working for a great company that cares for their team members and makes a difference in guests lives, now’s your chance to make that happen!

Boomers Parks, a Family Entertainment Center, is looking for fun and responsible team members for part time and full-time employment. Positions include but not limited to Sales, Marketing, Operations, Party Hosts, Line Cooks, Maintenance, Guest Services Hosts, Shift Supervisors, Attractions Attendants, and more. Pay varies by position.

Depending on the Boomers Park location, interviews may be in person or virtual. The onboarding process is virtual, but most locations will have in-person orientation and on-the-job training. Hired team members will go through customer and guest relations training upon employment. Team members also earn free tickets and have access to exclusive team member only events. Boomers Parks also provides a team member discount on food and beverage as well as on admission tickets for friends and family.

“We put our team members through training in order for everyone to understand our company culture,” said Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks. “During these unprecedented times, we are looking for driven individuals who will exceed our expectations, enjoy working in an exciting, energetic environment, and make a positive impact on our guests so that when a guest leaves for the day they want to come back immediately.”

Boomers has adapted operations to meet California’s COVID guidelines and continues to be a safe destination for team members and guests by providing temperature-checks upon entering the park. Team members are also provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) for every shift.

For information on Boomers Boca Raton open positions, visit https://boomersparks.com/boca/ and click on “Hours and Info” tab and “Employment.”

Boomers is comprised of eight parks: six family entertainment centers and two water parks. Locations currently open to the public are Boomers Irvine, Santa Maria, Livermore, Modesto, Sahara Sam’s Water Park in West Berlin, NJ, SpeedZone LA, and Boomers Boca Raton. Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure park in Destin, FL is scheduled to open the adventure park in March and water park in April.

About APX

APX is a privately held company with six family entrainment centers and two water parks located in California, Florida, and New Jersey. APX provides best-in-class out-of-home entertainment assets operated with a commitment to excellence, to the communities they serve, and to delivering value that exceeds expectations.