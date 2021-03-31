Boca West Country Club GM Receives Award

Matthew Linderman

Boca West Country Club’s COO and General Manager Matthew Linderman Named Distinguished Club Executive Award By BoardRoom Magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Country Club, one of South Florida’s top private clubs, announced today that Matthew Linderman, CCM, COO and General Manager, has been awarded the Distinguished Club Executive Award by BoardRoom magazine, in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide. Linderman received the award for his ability to lead the team at Boca West and provide an outstanding member experience.

“Matthew Linderman is a key reason that Boca West Country Club earns and sustains Distinguished Club status year after year. So it was only natural for us to recognize and award Matthew and other General Managers who were able to lead their respective teams in providing the highest levels of Member Experience,” said John Fornaro, Publisher and Co-Founder of BoardRoom magazine.

“This award is a testament to the entire team here at Boca West Country Club, where we strive each day to provide our members with the best experience possible, even under the most challenging conditions or circumstances, exceeding their expectations and always looking ahead,” said Linderman. “Boca West Country Club is honored to be Distinguished Club recipient each year since 2013.”

About The Distinguished Clubs Award Program

BoardRoom magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide developed the Distinguished Clubs award program to recognize and share – with the private club industry as a whole – what it is that Distinguished Clubs do differently, and to do so with the specific goal of improving the Member Experience at every private club, and thereby helping to preserve the institution of private clubs for many future generations. The Executive Award is the program to recognized outstanding General Managers.

About BoardRoom magazine

BoardRoom magazine is the official publication of the Association of Private Club Directors and is published in print and digital formats, and shipped to 27 countries worldwide. BoardRoom magazine is now widely viewed as the most respected and influential magazine in the private club industry.

About Boca West Country Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.

Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World, ranked 4th out of 150 by Club Leaders Forum since 2017; has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award.