Boca West Children’s Foundation ran a Successful Diaper Drive

The Boca West Children’s Foundation collected double the amount of diapers they did last year with over 100,000 total diapers. These diapers go toward the Junior League of Boca Raton’s Diaper Bank.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for diapers has increased by 27%. The need for diapers is so important because when infants and toddlers stay in a soiled diaper for too long, there is a higher risk for urinary tract infections and skin infections. However, many families are not able to afford these products due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to have been able to double the number of diapers we are able to collect this year and met our goal,” said Pamela Weinroth, executive director and COO of Boca West Children’s Foundation.

In addition to the collection of physical diapers, BWCF is also accepting monetary donations for the Diaper Bank. A donation of only $25 purchases 120 diapers that go to families in need, according to the National Diaper Network. Donations made by check can be mailed to P.O. Box 3070, Boca Raton, Fl 333431 or https://www.bocawestfoundation.org/6th-annual-diaper-drive/