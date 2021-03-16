Boca Raton Hires New Assistant City Manager

The City of Boca Raton is pleased to announce the promotion of Christina Gibson to Assistant City Manager, effective March 22, 2021. Gibson, who currently serves as the Communications Manager, will help coordinate the activities of the City Manager’s Office and the City.

“Ms. Gibson’s skills, abilities and knowledge of the community are a welcomed addition to the City Manager’s office,” commented Deputy City Manager, George Brown. “Her presence on the team will enhance the City’s efforts to provide outstanding municipal services to our residents, businesses, visitors, and other stakeholders and community partners.”

An accomplished local government professional with over 10 years of experience, Gibson began her career with the City in 2010 as the Community Relations Manager for the Mizner Park Amphitheater. In 2015, Gibson was promoted to Communications and Marketing Manager where she was tasked with building the Communications and Marketing Division for the City and implementing a City-wide communications plan which included media relations, public relations, social media, marketing, and crisis communications.

“Ms. Gibson has been successful in her previous roles and responsibilities with the City, and she will be an excellent asset to the organization in her new role,” commented Deputy City Manager, Mike Woika.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida Atlantic University and is currently working on obtaining a Master’s in Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University. Gibson attained certification as an Advanced Public Information Officer from FEMA, served as a founding board member of the Florida Municipal Communicators Association, and is a long-time sustaining member of the Junior League of Boca Raton.