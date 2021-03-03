Boca Raton Beach and Park District is Requesting Resident Input on Development of 212 Acre Ocean Breeze Recreational Tract in the City of Boca Raton

The District purchased 214 acres of property located in the Boca Teeca subdivision which was formerly known as the Ocean Breeze Golf Course in 2018

The Request for Information is being made by the Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District. The District is seeking the input from stakeholders who wish to be considered as a provider to the services described herein. Qualified respondents are encouraged and invited to respond to this RFI.

Background

In February 2018, the District purchased 214 acres of property located in the Boca Teeca subdivision which was formerly known as the Ocean Breeze Golf Course. The District purchased the eastern portion of the property outright. The District entered into an interlocal agreement with the City of Boca Raton to purchase the western portion of the property and makes annual payments for the bond that the City utilized for the purchase. The District worked with a professional golf course designer to develop a golf course facility for the property. In October 2020 the City of Boca Raton was gifted an 18-hole golf course in close proximity to the property. The District is now reconsidering how best to utilize the property at Boca Teeca to provide recreational amenities to the residents of the City and the District.

Purpose of RFI

The District seeks information on potential development and/or operational ideas for the Boca Teeca property. The District believes that recreational amenities will be imperative for the residents and a revitalization of this property will significantly enhance redevelopment efforts in the northern portion of Boca Raton. The District is interested in hearing from a broad range of prospective respondents. All ideas are welcome for this incredible opportunity to create a landmark park in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida.

The enabling legislation of the District restricts the ability to sell or lease any portion of the property. All proposals should consider this restriction.

Respondents should consider sustainability, traffic, accessibility, and impacts to the neighborhood with innovative concepts that provide superior recreation opportunities and green space preservation.

Structure of Responses

There are no requirements for format or content in this RFI. Respondents should provide 10 printed copies and one electronic version by 2PM on Friday April 9, 2021 to:

Executive Director

Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District

21618 St. Andrews Blvd.

Boca Raton FL, 33433

and/or [email protected]

Privilege Clause and Right to Alter

Notwithstanding any other provision in this RFI, the District may elect not to proceed with an RFP or with any transaction contemplated by this RFI.

The District is under no obligation to Respondents. The District may, at its sole discretion, decide not to proceed with any or all of the transactions contemplated herein or may proceed with such transaction or transactions by any other procurement means or deliver mode it may deem fit.

The District reserves the right to selectively identify on the basis of qualifications and experience, any or all Respondents for participation in any formal RFP that may be issued or direct negotiations that may be interned into in relation to the transactions contemplated by this RFI.

The District reserves the right to alter any of the conditions and criteria outlined in this RFI including by not limited to the deadline for submissions, by posting addenda.

