Boca Helping Hands Gets Food from Local Starbucks Food Drive

Boca Raton, FL – Starbucks District 944, which includes ten stores in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, hosted a month-long food drive during February to collect dry and canned goods for Boca Helping Hands. The ten stores, along with customers, teamed up to support those in our community and donated over 600 lbs. of food. Jackie Ziobro who is the Store Manager for the Starbucks on Yamato and Congress and the lead for Community and Coffee says that they will be supporting a different cause each month to give back and get more involved with the local community.