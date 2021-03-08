The gift of a black rose for the twisted romantic is a perfect gift. Whether your recipient is privy to the dark and macabre, is the eternal tragic beauty, or identifies with things like goth, metal, or punk, the midnight shades will bring a smile of adoration and surprise. Likewise, it makes a perfect Halloween gift or decoration.

Black roses derive their dark, Gothic-like color from red or purple tones. But in all honesty, there’s no such thing as a “real” black rose. Dyes or paints are what color any true black-looking ones you might see. Natural “black” roses will have a purplish or reddish hue or undertone to it.

Symbolism; Meaning

Black roses hold modern connotations that are both positive and negative, like romance, murder, politics, and death. But the ancient world saw a black rose akin to strength and power.

Black roses represent the fairy realm and even vampires, as so often seen in the literature. Its distinctive color lends itself to an awareness of life’s mysteries, including death and rebirth. This makes it suitable for funerals, and soldiers give them gifts to loved ones before the battle.

In love and romance, black roses serve one of two purposes. Some people use it to end a relationship, while others gift it as a sign of undying and deep devotion.

Rebellious Undertones

At one time, it was the symbol of Irish sovereignty. From the 1970s to the 1990s, the black rose represented anarchist movements in Canada, the UK, and the United States, denoting a message of anti-government rebellion.

Acquiring Black Roses

Because of the unique nature of black roses, they aren’t easy to come by. You’re looking at a starting price of about $50 for a dozen of fresh roses or $20 for silk ones. Painted or tinted roses span a starting price from $20 to $30.

You could always try dying or painting them yourself. Taking a red or white rose, you soak the stem in water with food coloring or dye. But of course, this may take more time and effort than you have. There’s also floral spray paint available.

Black Roses in the Garden

If the options above are not quite what you’re looking for, you could grow them. Or, if your recipient is a gardener, you can gift some seeds or starter plants. There are several varieties available:

Black Baccara is the darkest black natural rose and gets darker when the weather is cooler. It doesn’t have a scent like other roses, though.

is the darkest black natural rose and gets darker when the weather is cooler. It doesn’t have a scent like other roses, though. Black Velvet has dark burgundy petals that bloom from spring well into fall and are most prized in the perfume industry.

has dark burgundy petals that bloom from spring well into fall and are most prized in the perfume industry. Black Beauty is a dark red rose with blackish tints to the petals and often a popular choice for wedding bouquets.

is a dark red rose with blackish tints to the petals and often a popular choice for wedding bouquets. Black Magic roses are a deep red with velvety petals and smell like absolute heaven.

roses are a deep red with velvety petals and smell like absolute heaven. Dark Jade becomes darker the hotter the temperature, but it is very susceptible to infestations and diseases.

becomes darker the hotter the temperature, but it is very susceptible to infestations and diseases. Black Cherry is a beautiful rose with deep red tones but doesn’t have that classic rose smell.

is a beautiful rose with deep red tones but doesn’t have that classic rose smell. Midnight Blue roses are more of a deep shade of purple than black, but they have a robust, classic, and intoxicating scent.

The Gift of Black Roses

The language of flowers has, is, and always will be the best way to communicate our feelings and sentiments when gifted from the heart to others. It’s all about intention, mood, and who’s receiving the flowers. Regardless of your purpose for seeking out gorgeous black roses, they’re beautiful for any event, holiday, or occasion.