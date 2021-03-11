11th Annual LOOP for Literacy Raises More Than $80,000

Len Gray of West Palm Beach (but in Lenox, MA)

Boca Raton, FL — There’s nothing like the “sweet” taste of success, and that’s what the 11th Annual LOOP for Literacy presented by Florida Crystals was, raising a record $80,000+ to help fight illiteracy in Palm Beach County!

More than 250 donors and 300 bikers, runners and walkers participated in the LOOP for Literacy: LOOP Your Way to benefit the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County. That meant participants could bike, walk, or run in the manner, time, and place of their choice as they embraced looping your way.

In addition to our presenting sponsor Florida Crystals, we are extremely grateful for support from LOOP founder Steve Leveen and his wife Lori of the Levenger Foundation and Domino Sugar, our gold sponsors; and the Sugar Cane Growers CO-OP, Marshall Grant PLLC, which is newly merged into Lorium Law, and NCCI, our bronze sponsors.

LOOP Co-chairs Joe Grant of Boca Raton and Andy Loewenstein of Palm Beach Gardens not only rallied the community but also their respective colleagues at Marshall Grant/Lorium Law and Holland & Knight to place them both among the top 5 team fundraisers, which also included Trailwood, the Racy Readers, and Team Taft.

Proceeds from the event will support literacy efforts in Palm Beach County to ensure children and adults get the help they need to succeed in school and life.



For more information about the Literacy Coalition and how to get involved, please visit www.literacypbc.org.

About the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

A recipient of the coveted 4-star Charity Navigator rating for 12 consecutive years, the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County has worked to improve the quality of life in our community by promoting and achieving literacy. One in seven adults in our county is unable to read and understand information found in books, newspapers and manuals and nearly half of all third graders are not reading on grade level. Through extensive outreach and collaboration with a network of community partners, the Literacy Coalition strives to ensure that individuals who need to improve their literacy skills receive the help they need. By providing services to more than 29,000 adults, children and families each year, the Literacy Coalition’s goal is for every child and every adult in Palm Beach County to be able to read.