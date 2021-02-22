Woman from Boca Raton arrested for threatening violence against FBI agents

Suzanne Ellen Kaye, a 59-year-old woman from Boca Raton plastered videos of herself over her social media threatening to shoot FBI agents investigating her involvement in the Capitol siege.

Kaye was arrested on Monday for the threats she made and marks the first official Capitol arrest in South Florida that did not have “direct evidence of someone at the riot on Jan. 6,” according to The Sun Sentinel.

The social media video by Kaye was posted on Jan. 31 after being contacted by investigators regarding her involvement with the Capitol siege. However, Kaye communicated she was unable to drive and needed to be interviewed at her home.

Three days later, Kaye posted the aforementioned videos. Kaye was arrested soon after.

Kaye’s previous social media activity depicts “support of Q-Anon conspiracy theories and unfounded theories about election fraud” in addition to her close alignment “with the groups that stormed the Capitol,” according to The Sun Sentinel.

More information can be found here: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/palm-beach/boca-raton/fl-ne-boca-woman-arrested-capitol-riot-20210219-lfmvdu5w4jf23ad3lb3lb7kdcq-story.html