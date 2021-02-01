What You Need To Know About DHT Blockers

It’s not uncommon for men to start experiencing hair loss early on in their adult life. Nearly 66 percent of the male population experience hair loss before their 35th birthday. If you think that’s young for male pattern baldness, almost a quarter of those guys started losing their hair before they reached legal drinking age.

DHT is the leading cause of hair loss in men, especially young adults. Anyone who starts experiencing hair loss should take action to prevent it right away. Waiting too long to do something about it could make it harder to reverse. If men want to stop early hair loss, they will need to reduce the DHT levels in their bodies.

What Is DHT?

When people start to research hair loss, the word DHT is continually popping up. This is because it’s the leading cause of hair loss in men. So, what exactly is DHT? DHT stands for dihydrotestosterone, and it’s a natural (but also potent) metabolite in the human body.

To give a better explanation of what DHT is, there’s an enzyme called 5-alpha reductase that lives in men’s hair’s oil glands. This enzyme converts testosterone into DHT, which then binds itself to the receptors inside the hair. When there’s too much DHT, the follicles will decrease, making it difficult for the hair to survive.

DHT is horrible for your hair because it prevents the hair from maintaining the proper vitamins, minerals, and proteins it needs to stay healthy. This shrinks the follicle, so it ends up producing at a slower rate. Eventually, men end up with thinning hair that could stop growing altogether.

In the constant battle of hair loss, your hair is Batman, and the DHT is Joker. DHT might be your hair’s number one enemy, but you can kick its butt.

What Are DHT Blockers

DHT blockers are the most effective form of treatment when it comes to hair loss in men. Many natural products work to block the effect that DHT has on the hair. These are products, such as shampoo, that men use topically and are made from natural ingredients.

Pumpkin seed oil

Caffeine

Green Tea

Stinging Nettle

Lycopene

Fenugreek

These are some of the more common ingredients used to block DHT, but there are many more. They all have properties that scientists believe may slow down hair loss by preventing DHT production. However, there is not enough scientific research to back up how or why they block the DHT.

One thing to keep in mind is that DHT blockers can’t cure baldness; they can only block the DHT to slow down any hair loss that may occur while using the topical treatment.

How You Can Block DHT

The best way to block DHT is to start at the source. The scalp is where most of these issues occur, so if you want to prevent hair loss before it’s too late, you should begin there. One of the most effective ways of putting DHT blockers to use is through a hair loss prevention shampoo made with a blend of any of the ingredients stated above.

Shampoos with a healthy blend of DHT blockers are excellent for the scalp. Even though the DHT blockers may be potent, these shampoos usually have other natural ingredients, like argan oil and biotin, to keep moisture in the hair and prevent the scalp from drying out. These shampoos have helped many men slow down the hair loss process.