Volunteers Needed for Joint FAU / Memorial Health System COVID Study

By Robert S Weinroth

Florida Atlantic University, in partnership with Memorial Health System, is looking for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and did not require hospitalization to join a research study.

Participants will need to provide a positive COVID-19 test result to join the study. Blood and saliva samples will be taken and a neurological test will be given to participants.

Researchers will show how different variants of the virus have impacted people and gain better knowledge of who is more likely to need hospitalization and who can be treated at home successfully.

FAU will provide a $50 gift card for the first visit and a $25 gift card for the second. Appointments are required in advance.

To register, go to: fau.edu/research-admin/cores/clinicalresearchunit/tested-positive-covid-19/