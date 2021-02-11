Vivo Opens 1st US Location in Boca Center

Vivo owner Seth Horowytz

Vivo Pizza + Pasta Opens First U.S. Location At Boca Center

Crocker Partners Announces A Number Of New

Dining, Health And Beauty Offerings At Boca Center,

The Popular Mixed-Use Destination

Boca Raton, FL – Crocker Partners, a full-service commercial real estate investment firm, has announced that Vivo Pizza + Pasta has opened its first U.S. location at Boca Center at 5150 Town Center Circle in Boca Raton. Crocker also announced several additional tenants that have or will soon open, significantly expanding offerings at the center.

Vivo Pizza + Pasta is a quick casual concept serving authentic Italian cuisine with eight locations throughout Canada; Vivo opened at Boca Center on January 26 and offers dine in, take out and a Prendi e Vai (Grab n’ Go) market. Though the concept was born in Canada, all the chefs at the Boca Center location come straight from Italy, according to owner and operator Seth Horowytz.

“Boca Raton is full of energy and life, just like Vivo Pizza + Pasta, which is why we selected Boca Center for our first U.S. location,” Horowtyz said. “We pride ourselves on good food, family, and good times; and we can’t wait to serve Boca Raton.”

The Vivo opening comes on the heels of the December opening of Peter Coppola Presents: Peter’s Place Hair & Color. The opening marked a homecoming for Peter Coppola, 30 years after he opened his first Florida salon at Boca Center, returning to the exact same suite where it all began.

Peter’s Place Hair & Color, a 4,000 square-foot full-service hair salon, offers blow dry & style, color, hair extensions, keratin treatments, and other related services. Coppola is most recognized as creator of the Keratin Complex and Keratin Concept lines. He began his career in 1968 when he teamed up with stylist Paul Mitchell to open the first American hair cutting salon.

Tenants opening soon include:

Agalia Fine Jewelers, which will open in March and is the latest expansion effort from owner Christos Vlachos, who has been a purveyor of high-end luxury jewelry goods since 1998. Well known and trusted by Boca Raton locals and Palm Beach socialites alike, Agalia has combined decades of experience in Fine Jewelry, GIA Certified Diamonds, 3D Custom Design and Swiss Timepieces. Agalia Fine Jewelers is an authorized dealer for many fine designer brands that will be showcased at their Boca Center store.

Waxing the City Boca, which is relocating from its current location on Glades Road to Boca Center. Opening the new location in the Spring, it has been supporting Boca Raton for over five years, with all their hair removal needs – from head to toe and everywhere in-between.

“Local residents should be on the lookout for even more announcements at Boca Center we will be announcing soon,” said Lindsey Alexander, Vice President of Leasing for Fimiani who represents Boca Center. “The high level of interest we have seen for Boca Center is inspiring with great fits for this community.”

During the pandemic Boca Center had two store openings, introducing locals to two brand new concepts in Florida: Copperfish Kitchen, committed to serving responsibly caught, sustainable and fresh seafood and shellfish, opened in June in the space formerly occupied by Uncle Tai’s; and Namaste Nail Sanctuary, the first-and-only nail services concept intended to ignite and induce “the relaxation effect” while delivering experiential, artisanal nail care, opened in October.

“For 30 years, Boca Center has been the premier gathering place where locals and visitors dine, shop and relax,” said Giana Pacinelli, Marketing Director for Crocker Partners. “With the addition of Vivo, Peter Coppola and our other new tenants, Boca Center continues to contribute to the city’s reputation as a world-class destination.”

About Boca Center

Formerly known as Crocker Center, Boca Center has been a staple in Boca Raton for over 30 years as a one-stop shop for your shopping, dining and self-care needs. Managed by Crocker Partners, the outdoor shopping center is currently home to over 20 businesses including Copperfish Kitchen, Just Salad, Namaste Nail Sanctuary, Peter’s Place Hair & Color and the newly opened Vivo Pizza + Pasta. To learn more, visit Boca Center.com

About Crocker Partners

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 154 properties, totaling 45.9 million square feet, and representing $5.4 billion invested. They are currently Florida’s largest office landlord and rank 39th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, they have regional offices in Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CrockerPartners.com.