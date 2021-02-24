Virtual opportunity to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer this sunday

Approximately 60,430 people in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, and the disease accounts for 7% of cancer deaths annually.

Events like Lustgarten Foundation’s Walk, which is sponsored by the Memorial Cancer Institute and has raised more than $70,000 for the cause are important to raise both awareness and money.

The Lustgarten Foundation’s Boca Raton annual walk/run to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer will take place virtually this year on Sunday, February 28. One-hundred percent of the funds raised go towards cancer research.

Those interested can create a team, join a team, or participate individually, and can share their stories, tell others about the cause they are supporting, or just pictures using the hashtags #HopeFromHome

#PancreaticCancerResearch. You can also tag @LustgartenFDN.

Just because we can’t walk or run together does not mean we can’t donate, fundraise, or just get out and support the cause on our own!