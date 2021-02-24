Published On: Wed, Feb 24th, 2021

Virtual opportunity to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer this sunday

Approximately 60,430 people in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, and the disease accounts for 7% of cancer deaths annually.

Events like Lustgarten Foundation’s Walk, which is sponsored by the Memorial Cancer Institute and has raised more than $70,000 for the cause are important to raise both awareness and money.

The Lustgarten Foundation’s Boca Raton annual walk/run to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer will take place virtually this year on Sunday, February 28. One-hundred percent of the funds raised go towards cancer research.

Those interested can create a team, join a team, or participate individually, and can share their stories, tell others about the cause they are supporting, or just pictures using the hashtags #HopeFromHome

#PancreaticCancerResearch. You can also tag @LustgartenFDN.

Just because we can’t walk or run together does not mean we can’t donate, fundraise, or just get out and support the cause on our own! 

