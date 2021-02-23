VIRTUAL BETH EL BASH FEATURES SPECIAL MUSICAL GUEST: IDINA MENZEL

Boca Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL (February 18, 2021) Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, will virtually host the Beth El Bash, Live From Beth El: It’s Saturday Night, on Saturday evening April 24, 2021 at 7:00 pm on Zoom. Following the untimely cancellation of the 2020 Beth El Bash due to the pandemic, the reinvention of this annual gala will be in honor of our Covid pandemic heroes and heroines. It will remain an unforgettable evening of incredible entertainment, home-delivered sweet treats, desirable raffle prizes and the opportunity to place advertisements in a special Covid Warriors and Pandemic Heroes Tribute Journal.

The featured musical guest, will be award-winning performer and philanthropist, Idina Menzel. Ms. Menzel is a powerhouse of talent: a singer and songwriter, an actor in film, the Broadway stage and television. Rising to fame in the popular Broadway musical Rent, her career took off upon winning a Tony Award for her role in the smash musical Wicked. She is the voice of “Elsa” in the Walt Disney Academy Award-winning film, Frozen, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, “Let It Go,” which she performed live at the ceremony.”

Thanks to the hard work of the Beth El Development team led by Derek Hurwitch with the assistance of Shayna Martinoff, in conjunction with the voluntary members of the Development Task Force and the generosity of many underwriters; the evening will include grateful acknowledgement of the dedication of the Bash hosts and co-chairs, Gina and Greg Shugar, Jan and Allen Lev and Elizabeth and Adam Shonson.

“We are excited that last year’s honorees will serve as our honorary chairs for this year’s celebration. Jan and Allen Lev, Elizabeth and Adam Shonson, and Gina and Greg Shugar contribute so much to our congregation’s success. We were so disappointed not to be able to honor them as we planned at last year’s event, and are grateful we can show our appreciation for them this year, said Rabbi Dan Levin.”

Additionally, the Beth El Bash would not be possible without the invaluable support of all of our underwriters: Executive Producers: Bonnie & Jamie Schaefer, Producers: Patty Beck, Ed Levy, Mason Slaine, Marla Schaefer & Steve Weishoff, and Marilyn & Jay Weinberg and Directors: Barry & Silvana Halperin, Meredith & Marc Hirsh, Susan & Barry Podolsky, Smiles by Dr. W and Dr. R, Wendy & Steve Walin and Barbara Silver & Steven Willner.

“This has been such an extraordinary year,” Rabbi Levin continues. “So many people in our community have stepped forward to make a difference as together we face the scourge of this terrible disease. We wanted to give members of our congregation the opportunity to honor the Pandemic Heroes they know who have given so much, to so many.”

In advance of the event, a maximum of 250 raffle tickets will be sold for $50 per ticket, with the winners announced live at the conclusion of the event. Bash tickets are not required to participate in the raffle, and you need not be present to win. Prizes include a Westglow Getaway in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, a Peloton Bicycle, a beautiful diamond and gold necklace from Gregory’s Fine Jewelers and a $500 Artisan Foods gift card. The tribute journal is also a perfect way to honor, remember and celebrate a favorite Covid Warrior or Pandemic Hero. From teachers, doctors, nurses, social workers healthcare professionals, clergy, custodial and maintenance workers, media professionals, to so many others that are deserving of our praises; this is an opportunity to acknowledge their sacrifices.

Rabbi Levin concludes, “Members of our congregation have been so generous in supporting the work of Temple Beth El this year. We are truly grateful for the extraordinary support of our sponsors and underwriters, who not only are helping us bring the one and only Idina Menzel to share this evening with us, but whose generosity will ensure our congregation’s ability to serve every single family in our community, no matter what their financial wherewithal might be.”

Tickets for the Beth El Bash are $118 per person or $180 per household and available online and open to the entire community. Special Next Generation ticket pricing for the Beth El Early Learning Center (ELC) families will be offered for $118 per household and will include a complimentary one line tribute journal listing to honor a favorite ELC teacher or ELC staff member. Proceeds from the 2021 Beth El Bash will provide scholarships to ensure Beth El members do not lose their temple connection because of circumstances resulting from the pandemic. For more information about the Beth El Bash and a variety of sponsorship opportunities, contact Shayna Martinoff at [email protected] or call 561-314-2815.