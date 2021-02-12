Upcoming Operation Green Light Will Enable Residents to Reinstate a Driver’s License

About The 2021 Operation Green Light Events

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced that Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers will, again, be holding holding an Operation Green Light event one or more days between February 20 – March 6, 2021.

This annual driver license reinstatement event provides customers with an opportunity to pay overdue court-ordered obligations, while saving in additional fees.

Joseph Abruzzo, the newly elected Clerk of the Civil Court & Comptroller, will hold the Palm Beach County event March 1 – 5 from 8AM – 5PM, by phone, or online with 24-hour access.

Operation Green Light helps customers save money and get back on the road. If you have a suspended lic ense and outstanding fines, Operation Green Light could be your ticket to getting back behind the wheel.



In fact, during the 2019 and 2020 events, Clerks of Court helped thousands of customers become eligible for driver license reinstatement.