United Way of Palm Beach County Unveils COVID-19 Impact Survey

Boca Raton, FL – United Way of Palm Beach County is asking for community feedback on the effects of the pandemic through its COVID-19 Impact Survey. Beginning February 24 and ending March 17, the survey will ask Palm Beach County residents of all ages and demographics questions to better understand the current landscape of resources needed for the community.

Palm Beach County residents can access the survey by going to UnitedWayPBC.org/CovidImpactSurvey.

The information gathered will help identify trends and local needs to direct United Way of Palm Beach County’s work to better provide access to the basics in this difficult time, and in a changing landscape. The information builds upon United Way’s bi-annual ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report which defines and understands the struggles of households that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but not enough to afford a basic household budget.

This confidential survey is available in both English and Spanish. All survey respondents who provide a valid email address will be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 $50 Visa gift cards.

The survey provided by United Way of Palm Beach County is joined in partnership with Florida Blue, Palm Beach County, and Quantum Foundation.