UnidosUS is Awarded a $745,000 State Farm Grant to Strengthen Reach and Impact of Education and Grant Making Initiatives

Boca Raton, FL — UnidosUS (formerly the National Council of La Raza), the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, announced today its receipt of a $745,000 grant from State Farm to fund four education initiatives: CASA, Early Escalera, Avanzando Through College and Padres Comprometidos and to support the UnidosUS Esperanza/Hope Fund

.The programs work to advance educational equity for Latino students and foster strong connections between parents and schools. UnidosUS’s education programs are implemented in partnership with its Affiliate Network, a national network of local community-based organizations that directly serve the Latino community.

The UnidosUS CASA, Early Escalera and Avanzando Through College programs are youth-focused initiatives that support students’ college and career readiness and leadership development. The programs deliver culturally and linguistically responsive workshops and experimental learning activities designed to empower low-income and first-generation students to serve as change agents in their communities and to ease their higher education journey. Padres Comprometidos is a parent engagement program that equips participants with the skills and confidence to actively engage in the school community and serve as strong advocates for their children’s academic success.

The Esperanza/Hope Fund was established in 2020 to support the UnidosUS Affiliate Network and community partners’ response to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the Latino community. State Farm’s investment will increase the Fund’s capacity to provide grants and emergency resources to its Latino Affiliates and the communities they serve.

“We are thankful that we have the opportunity to support the work of UnidosUS in their educational initiatives and COVID-19 response efforts so critical to the Latino community. We strive to provide the support and the help we can for our communities and the people within them. This grant is just one way we are able to show up as a good neighbor and continue to address systemic and racial inequalities” said Annette Martinez, Senior Vice President at State Farm.

“We are grateful to State Farm for their generous support and continued commitment to the Latino community. This grant will go a long way in ensuring that our programs are positioned to address the systemic and racial inequities affecting young Latinos and help bridge their access to the support systems and opportunities they need to reach their full potential,” said Feliza Ortiz-Licon, UnidosUS Principal of Education Programs.

Click here to learn more about UnidosUS’s education programs.

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For more than 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .