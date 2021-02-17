THE SEAGATE ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION AND APPOINTMENT OF KEY LEADERSHIP

The Seagate Promotes Karl Bublitz to Executive Director and Welcomes Koji Akaboshi as General Manager and Jessica Gonzalez as Director of Marketing

Delray Beach, FL (January 21, 2021) – Today, The Seagate Management announced that Karl Bublitz has been promoted to Executive Director of The Seagate. Koji Akaboshi has been brought on as General Manager for The Seagate Hotel & Spa; and Jessica Gonzalez joins The Seagate Hotel & Spa as Director of Marketing.

Karl Bublitz, who has served as General Manager of The Seagate Country Club, The Seagate Beach Club, and The Seagate Residences, has now been elevated to Executive Director of The Seagate, encompassing the Hotel & Spa, Beach Club, Country Club, and Yacht Club. His new role reinforces the unification of the hotel with the various Seagate properties and ensures that guests are able to take full advantage of the luxury resort-wide amenities. Prior to joining The Seagate team, Bublitz worked as Director of Golf Operations for 16 years at the Grey Oaks Country Club in Naples, Florida. He also serves as the President of the South Florida Professional Golfers Association (SFPGA).

“We have a talented team across all of our properties, and I look forward to working with them to ensure that our members and guests have memorable expriences at all of our Seagate properties,” said Bublitz.

A leading hospitality professional with extensive luxury hotel and resort experience in various types of operations around the world, Koji Akaboshi spent over two decades with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, most recently as Hotel Manager for Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club in Surfside, Florida. As General Manager, he is responsible for overseeing the overall operation of The Seagate Hotel & Spa. He will work closely with the team at The Seagate Clubs to ensure a seamless and consistent high-level service experience for guests across The Seagate.

Thanks to his multicultural background—having been born in Brazil to Japanese parents and then having spent his childhood in Chile and Ecuador, Akaboshi is fluent in English, Spanish, and Japanese. He holds a B.S. in Hotel & Restaurant Management from the University of Denver and a Master’s degree in Hospitality Management from Florida International University.

“The Seagate has a winning combination of a talented, passionate team and prime location easily accessible to the best that Delray Beach has to offer,” said Akaboshi. “I am excited to further elevate The Seagate to become the leading lifestyle and wellness-focused luxury destination in Florida.”

Gonzalez is a leader in the hospitality realm as well, having most recently worked as Corporate Communications Manager for Hilton Worldwide in the Caribbean and Latin American region. At The Seagate, she is responsible for development and execution of the resort’s marketing strategy working with the internal marketing team along with a stable of marketing and public relations partners. Gonzalez is bilingual in English and Spanish, with a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Humanities with an emphasis on Communications from Florida State University, and brings an extensive photography background as well.

“An incredible team has been assembled for The Seagate’s upcoming renovations, and I am excited to lead the marketing and rebranding efforts,” said Gonzalez. “With my passion and diverse experience in hospitality, I am confident guests will weave our unique experiences into memories shared by future generations.”

Each considered an expert in their respective roles, the team members will underscore the resort’s leadership in the South Florida region. They will also usher the properties into a new era marked by the renovation of the Hotel & Spa, Beach Club, and Country Club, starting in June 2021, under the direction of designer Studio Robert McKinley, leading food & beverage operator McGuire Moorman Hospitality and strategic consultant Long Weekend, which brings together award-winning designers, architects, restauranteurs, and operators to create thoughtfully designed properties located in unexpected destinations.