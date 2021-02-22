The Rock And Roll Event You Have Been Waiting For In South Florida

World-Renowned Drummer & Rock & Roll Fine Artist John Douglas To Appear In Delray Beach

Boca Raton, FL – Fresh off drumming with Aerosmith at the Grammy’s and performing at the prestigious MusicCares where Aerosmith was honored as the Person of the Year…John Douglas has been getting ready to kick off his 2021 North American Art Tour…and what better place than Delray Beach, Florida. The Opal Grand, Delray Beach’s premier luxury resort OPAL GRAND RESORT & SPA announces their presentation of Douglas’ “High-Performance” Fine Art Tour: in its’ limited engagement, March 25th – March 28th 2021 , with live appearances by Douglas on Friday, March 26th and Saturday March 27th. The event is complimentary to the public and all artwork is on exhibition & available for acquisition. Graciously sponsored by Prakas & Co. the Prakas Company.

Not only is John Douglas’ artwork of rock and roll icons some of the most famous and highly collected among celebrities and art enthusiasts around the world, but Douglas has toured the globe with multi-platinum musicians including ZZ Top, Slash, Van Halen and Bon Jovi. He is just back from playing the Grammy’s and MusicCares with Aerosmith, and is currently on tour with Aerosmith in their Las Vegas Residency. Along the way, he has created one-of-a-kind masterpieces of rock and roll icons including Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Bono (U2) and The Rolling Stones. These original works of art (several signed by both Douglas and the Rockstar subject) are ..in a word…extraordinary.

“Way back in 2001 I painted what is widely considered Joe’s most famous and iconic guitar, known as the “Billie” guitar. It features a portrait of his wife Billie painted on the front and back. It has been photographed and featured on the cover of just about every music publication . I thought it would be cool for me to paint a portrait of Joe playing that guitar …for myself. You know….a portrait of Joe playing the “Billie” guitar painted by the guy that painted the “Billie” guitar. So in my spare time I did just that. When I finished it I contacted Joe’s guitar tech and asked him if he could get Joe to sign it for me. He said “we are up at Joe’s house now recording his next solo album. Send it up here and I’ll have Joe sign it for you” . So I did that. Apparently , Joe took one look at the painting and said “that’s my album cover!” The Hard Rock now owns the original. JOHN DOUGLAS.

Douglas’ art can be seen in many Hard Rock Café locations as well as their corporate office and is on exhibition and available for acquisition at renowned art galleries throughout North America. His life, journey and story is one that is fascinating amongst rock stars and collectors alike.

A drummer and artist for his entire life, Douglas merged his passions for drumming and art, ultimately becoming the premier drum customizer for international superstars including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bon Jovi, Mana, Van Halen, ZZ Top, Pantera, Iron Maiden and Aerosmith.

He also painted many guitars including the famous “Billie” guitar for Joe Perry of Aerosmith. Eventually he started working for these bands as a drum tech. While on tour with rock and roll’s biggest icons, Douglas paints portraits in his hotel room. This keeps him creatively satisfied and helps to pass the time and loneliness of being on the road. His most recent masterpiece is of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi.