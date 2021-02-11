Published On: Wed, Feb 10th, 2021

Tax Collector Gannon Advises Residents of New State Requirement for Driver License Re-Testing

Drivers who have allowed their driver license to expire for more than one year must re-take the written exam.
   

County Commissioner Robert Weinroth has received word from Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon that effective February 15, 2021, drivers who have allowed their driver license to expire for one year or more will be required to complete the written and vision exams prior to obtaining their driver license. This includes:

  • Individuals who had completed the written exam but had not obtained their driver license within one year of the written exam date.
  • Drivers who downgraded from a driver license to an ID card and the driver license has been expired for one year or more.
  • Individuals who did not apply to renew their driver license within the one-year delinquent renewal period.
  • Individuals applying for a Florida driver license and their out-of-state driver license has been expired for one year or more.

“I encourage everyone to renew their driver license in a timely fashion to avoid having to be re-tested under this new FLHSMV procedure,” said Gannon. “Clients who need to be re-tested should schedule their appointment as soon as possible as time slots fill up very quickly.”

For additional information about renewing a driver license and to make an appointment at any of the six Palm Beach County Tax Collector locations, please visit ,https://www.pbctax.com/driver-license.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

