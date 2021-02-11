Tax Collector Gannon Advises Residents of New State Requirement for Driver License Re-Testing

Drivers who have allowed their driver license to expire for more than one year must re-take the written exam.



County Commissioner Robert Weinroth has received word from Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon that effective February 15, 2021, drivers who have allowed their driver license to expire for one year or more will be required to complete the written and vision exams prior to obtaining their driver license. This includes:

Individuals who had completed the written exam but had not obtained their driver license within one year of the written exam date.

Drivers who downgraded from a driver license to an ID card and the driver license has been expired for one year or more.

Individuals who did not apply to renew their driver license within the one-year delinquent renewal period.

Individuals applying for a Florida driver license and their out-of-state driver license has been expired for one year or more.

“I encourage everyone to renew their driver license in a timely fashion to avoid having to be re-tested under this new FLHSMV procedure,” said Gannon. “Clients who need to be re-tested should schedule their appointment as soon as possible as time slots fill up very quickly.”

For additional information about renewing a driver license and to make an appointment at any of the six Palm Beach County Tax Collector locations, please visit ,https://www.pbctax.com/driver-license.