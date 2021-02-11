Published On: Wed, Feb 10th, 2021

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Palm Beach County Library Updates

Palm Beach County Commisioner Robert Weinroth has announced that Palm Beach County’s Library System is partnering with the Palm Beach County Food Bank to offer assistance with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Benefit specialists from the Food Bank will assist with the SNAP application process and conduct the food stamp interview. Specialists can also help with other benefit applications available through the ACCESS Florida system including Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. 

Applicants must call to schedule an appointment at the following locations between 10AM and 4PM:

Mondays: Greenacres Branch – 3750 Jog Rd, Greenacres 33467

Contact: Benefits Specialist Mario Mendez, 561.345.5085 (English/Spanish/Q’anjob’al)

Mondays: Jupiter Branch – 705 Military Trl, Jupiter 33458

Contact: Benefits Specialist Gustavo Amador, 561.329.5931 (English/Spanish)

Tuesdays: Hagen Ranch Rd Branch – 14350 Hagen Ranch Rd, Delray Beach 33446

Contact: Benefits Specialist James Vil, 561.894.7500 (English/Creole)

1st and 3rd Wednesdays: Glades Rd Branch – 20701 95th Ave S, Boca Raton 33434

Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561.482.4554 (English/Creole)

Wednesdays (starting Feb. 17): West Boynton Branch – 9451 Jog Rd, Boynton Beach 33437

Contact: Benefits Specialist James Vil, 561.734.5556 (English/Creole)

1st and 3rd Thursdays: Okeechobee Blvd Branch – 5689 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach 33417

Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561,233.1880 (English/Creole)

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Royal Palm Beach Branch – 500 Civic Ctr Way, Royal Palm Beach 33411

Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561.790.6030 (English/Creole)

FridaysL Main Library – 3650 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach 33406

Contact: Benefits Specialist Mario Mendez, 561.345.5085 (English/Spanish/Q’anjob’al)

Due to COVID-19:

  • Appointments will be made one client per hour.
  • The required Department of Children and Families Food Stamp interviews will be completed on site, and interaction will be minimal, brief and in accordance with the six-foot social distancing guidelines. Benefit specialists will follow up over the phone if needed.
  • Clients must wear face masks when inside the library.
  • All clients are expected to arrive on time for their scheduled appointments, not before or after.
  • Clients who are sick should not book appointments.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

