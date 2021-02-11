Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Palm Beach County Library Updates
Palm Beach County Commisioner Robert Weinroth has announced that Palm Beach County’s Library System is partnering with the Palm Beach County Food Bank to offer assistance with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Benefit specialists from the Food Bank will assist with the SNAP application process and conduct the food stamp interview. Specialists can also help with other benefit applications available through the ACCESS Florida system including Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
Applicants must call to schedule an appointment at the following locations between 10AM and 4PM:
Mondays: Greenacres Branch – 3750 Jog Rd, Greenacres 33467
Contact: Benefits Specialist Mario Mendez, 561.345.5085 (English/Spanish/Q’anjob’al)
Mondays: Jupiter Branch – 705 Military Trl, Jupiter 33458
Contact: Benefits Specialist Gustavo Amador, 561.329.5931 (English/Spanish)
Tuesdays: Hagen Ranch Rd Branch – 14350 Hagen Ranch Rd, Delray Beach 33446
Contact: Benefits Specialist James Vil, 561.894.7500 (English/Creole)
1st and 3rd Wednesdays: Glades Rd Branch – 20701 95th Ave S, Boca Raton 33434
Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561.482.4554 (English/Creole)
Wednesdays (starting Feb. 17): West Boynton Branch – 9451 Jog Rd, Boynton Beach 33437
Contact: Benefits Specialist James Vil, 561.734.5556 (English/Creole)
1st and 3rd Thursdays: Okeechobee Blvd Branch – 5689 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach 33417
Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561,233.1880 (English/Creole)
2nd and 4th Thursdays: Royal Palm Beach Branch – 500 Civic Ctr Way, Royal Palm Beach 33411
Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561.790.6030 (English/Creole)
FridaysL Main Library – 3650 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach 33406
Contact: Benefits Specialist Mario Mendez, 561.345.5085 (English/Spanish/Q’anjob’al)
Due to COVID-19:
- Appointments will be made one client per hour.
- The required Department of Children and Families Food Stamp interviews will be completed on site, and interaction will be minimal, brief and in accordance with the six-foot social distancing guidelines. Benefit specialists will follow up over the phone if needed.
- Clients must wear face masks when inside the library.
- All clients are expected to arrive on time for their scheduled appointments, not before or after.
- Clients who are sick should not book appointments.