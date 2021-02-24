Students Lead Community School Supply Drive to Support Students in Need Throughout our Community

Boca Raton, FL – Students from Atlantic Community High School’s National Honor Society will be hosting a community-wide school supply drive to benefit the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County’s Red Apple Supplies program. Their purpose for this initiative is to provide school supplies for underprivileged students within the School District of Palm Beach County. Initiated from the awareness of such need brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, these students look to establish an annual program so the impact will benefit their fellow peers in need for years to come.

WHAT: Atlantic High School’s National Honors Society Hosts a School Supply Drive

WHEN: Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm

WHERE: Pompey Park, 1101 NW 2nd Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444

(parking lot closest to the baseball fields on NW 2nd Street)

WHO: The Palm Beach County community is invited to participate

HOW: Drop off donated supplies at Pompey Park in Delray Beach or visit Smile Amazon Wish List to purchase items delivered directly to Red Apple Supplies

Red Apple Supplies is the signature program of the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, serving 59 Title 1 schools and distributing more than $570,000 in free school supplies to under-resourced schools during this school year. School supply drives help to fill the shelves of this free teacher resource store, so teachers do not need to use personal finances to provide the essential tools students need in the classroom.

Members of the community are encouraged to drop off new school supplies in Pompey Park’s baseball field parking lot on NW 2nd Street where Atlantic Community High School students will retrieve school supply donation from participating vehicles. Requested supply donations are concentrated on pencils, crayons, paper, and all other stationery materials that would be present in the classroom. Donations can also be fulfilled through the Red Apple Supplies School Supply Drive Amazon Wish List.

Students are rallying the community to support their fellow peers in need. Together, we will change the world through education one student, teacher and school at a time.

About the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Inc.

The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County is the nexus of Palm Beach County’s public-school system, the private sector and the community. The Education Foundation facilitates student achievement by supporting high-quality public education through partnerships, grants, events and public awareness. Visit EducationFoundationPBC.org to learn more about how the Education Foundation supports the students, teachers, principals and schools in Palm Beach County. Join the mission and show your support!