Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray offering perfect Valentine’s Day gift

This Valentine’s Day the Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray has the perfect gift. The new Couples Retreat package includes a stay in one of the Seagate’s deluxe rooms as well as romantic amenities such as a moonlit dinner for two at the Seagate Beach Club, sunrise yoga on the beach for two people, and drinks for you and your partner in the bar at Atlantic Grille.

The deal also includes popular activities including pickell ball at the Country Club’s brand new courts, golf instructions for one person with a golf pro at the Country Club, and a couple’s massage with a skilled therapist.

The package, which saves customers over $300, is available for purchase until October 31, 2021 and is valid through December 20, 2021. All activities will be COVID-19 safe and follow procedures you can view in full detail here.