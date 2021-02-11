Research Park at Florida Atlantic University to Sponsor First-in-kind Virtual International Expo

Boca Raton, FL – The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® has announced its sponsorship of the first-ever Florida International Trade Expo, a virtual showcase and matchmaker of leading Florida export products and services, which will take place from Tuesday, March 16 to Thursday, March 18. Florida is the first U.S. state to organize such a virtual trade event.

This global online platform will connect the Research Park at FAU’s Global Ventures initiative directly with a targeted worldwide business audience of foreign companies interested in learning more about the opportunity to expand into the seventh largest metropolitan area in the U.S.

The Global Ventures initiative is aimed at second stage entrepreneurs looking to expand into South Florida, to capitalize on FAU’s student body, the region’s market size, its multi-lingual, skilled workforce and easy access to the rest of the U.S.

“Global Ventures is a unique resource for growth tech companies to leverage as they expand their offerings,” stated Andrew Duffell, president of the Research Park at FAU. “Our location adjacent to Florida Atlantic University provides the ideal scenario for companies to innovate while continuing to grow.”

This initiative will scale-up second stage companies from around the world and U.S. into profitable and sustainable companies that will positively impact South Florida’s economy in line with the mission of the Research Park at FAU. Research faculty and students at FAU are best suited to work with companies in the artificial intelligence, sensors, embedded networks and life sciences industries, given their large research expertise and portfolio in these fields.

Second stage companies are those that have achieved nearly $1 million in annual sales and employ at least six people. These companies need flexible terms on office and lab space with the ability to grow and contract quickly as business develops.

While national and global trade organizations have transitioned to virtual trade shows since the pandemic began, no U.S. state has held an exclusive event highlighting its small businesses and industry assets.

Enterprise Florida is targeting 100 Florida exhibitors and 5,000 total attendees from around the world over the course of the three-day event. Visitors will include pre-screened and registered visitors/buyers, exhibitors, and media.

The expo will use the latest in virtual, thematic event technology, including multiple exhibition halls based on industry; a networking lounge; and matchmaking. Industries will include aviation and aerospace, life sciences, information technology, financial and professional services and manufacturing, with several more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The expo will feature Florida’s Innovation Hub, a panel discussion that will showcase innovative technologies. The panel will include Jason Hallstrom, Ph.D., principal investigator, director of I-SENSE and a professor in FAU’s Department of Computer and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

International trade is one of the state’s most important sectors. With commodity exports of $56 billion in 2019, Florida was the seventh-largest export state in the U.S. last year. An additional $43 billion in exports of services worldwide ranked the state fourth in the U.S. One in five U.S. exporters is located in the state, and 96 percent of Florida exporters are small or medium-sized enterprises with 500 or fewer employees.

