Registration Open for 2021 Back to School PBC! Event

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth reminds parents that registration is now open for the 2021 Back to School PBC! event.

Back to School PBC! will be a drive-up event on Saturday, July 24 at different locations throughout the county to be announced at a later date.

Registration is mandatory to participate in this event.

Students must reside in designated neighborhoods or mobile home parks in unincorporated Palm Beach County to be eligible to register.

Please register online at backtoschoolpbc.org and enter code PBCOCR for students to receive free school supplies, backpacks and access to community resources.

Registration closes on Monday, June 4.

For more information, please contact the Office of Community Revitalization at [email protected]