Positions Open on New Diaper Bank Board of Directors

Junior League of Boca Raton Invites Community to Apply for New Independent Diaper Bank Board of Directors

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) is inviting the community to apply for positions on the new Diaper Bank Board of Directors. The Diaper Bank is becoming a stand-alone not-for-profit 501 c3 and will continue to operate during the transition to provide diapers as it always has to its non-profit partners.

Almost 10 years ago, the Junior League of Boca Raton identified a growing need in the community: diaper need. The impact diaper need has on children, mothers, and families is astounding. A child cannot attend daycare without the requisite number of clean disposable diapers; meaning parents cannot go to work if they cannot afford diapers, which are expensive.

The Diaper Bank has helped over 15,000 families since its inception in 2011; has distributed over 4.3 million diapers and is on track to distribute its 5 millionth diaper in May 2021. The Diaper Bank serves approximately 3,000 children per month, working with 23 local nonprofits.

“With the success of our diaper bank and the ever-growing need for diapers in our community, it is our responsibility not only to recognize how far we’ve come, but also to meet the need for growth we are seeing,” Cristy Stewart-Harfmann, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton said. “We are excited to announce that we will be gifting this incredible project to the community, allowing for its continued expansion.”



The newly independent diaper bank is set to launch in January 2022.

“This decision marks a significant change for our League and was made with a great deal of thought, discussion and research,” Cristy Stewart Harfmann said. “It allows for leaders throughout our community to get involved and bring their diversity, knowledge, experience, and creativity to this new non-profit.”

The application is available on the Junior League of Boca Raton website at www.jlbr.org. For more information, please contact [email protected]. Applications can be submitted through March 15.



About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 to support the organization’s mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.Connect on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton,ortwitter.com/JLBocaRaton