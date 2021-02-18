Pandemic Update – Vaccination Rollout Continues

By: Robert S Weinroth

Walmart and Sam’s Club have begun administering COVID-19 Vaccinations.

You can find a list of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering the COVID Vaccine here.

Walmart and Sam’s Club will have a seven-day rolling appointment window, with new appointments being released each day at midnight. You can schedule appointments for Walmart or Sam’s Club near you.

You do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to receive a COVID Vaccine at a Sam’s Club location.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County continues to schedule vaccinations for those who had previously signed up using the [email protected] email, which is no longer supported.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County sent emails to everyone on the Florida department of Health list. Approximately 60,000 individuals, 65-years and older who requested vaccination appointments through the FDOH should have received their email from the Health Care District.

The subject line of the Health Care District’s email read “Health Care District COVID-19 Vaccination” and the sender was “[email protected]”

If you did not receive your email, please check your SPAM file to see if its there. If you did not receive it or failed to respond within 24 hours of receipt please call the Healthcare District at 866.201.6754.

The e-mail asks this question: Do you want the Health Care District to provide you with your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

After all these requests have been fulfilled, future appointments will be made available directly through vaccination sites, and details for these registration systems will be provided at a later date.

The image below is a legitimate email from the Health Care District of PBC.





Palm Beach County has a Vaccine Information Page as well as a Vaccine FAQ that can help address some of the questions you may have about the vaccine and its distribution in PBC.

Additional updates on vaccine distribution will be communicated through the Department of Health’s website, palmbeach.floridahealth.gov, Twitter account @HealthyFLPBC, and local media.

Publix will continue to open up additional appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7AM. No appointments were taken on Wednesday due to shipping delays caused by the winter storms battering most of the continental US.

Please check Publix’s Vaccine Site for more information and to book your appointment when they are available.

Here are some tips for getting through the Publix website:

Have at least 5 pages up before 7AM and DO NOT REFRESH

When they let you into the portal Go down the page as quick as you can and do not select yes for Medicare or Publix employee.

For area, select an area that may be less busy.

For the day, select the latest one

For the time, select the latest one

Quickly scroll to the bottom and check the two boxes

If all goes well, you’ll be in

If the screen locks up, go to your next tab and start again

Many people are having success getting appointments at the Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens).

To schedule an appointment at the Hard Rock you can call, 786.629.5752, 800.581.5123, or 888.499.0840. Please remember – you will need to return to this location to receive your second dose.

Memorial Healthcare System continues to expand its COVID-19 vaccination program. They are now extending vaccines to seniors 65 and older, providing Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only.

Memorial is not accepting appointments for people younger than 65 with an underlying condition or who are immunocompromised at this time.

You can schedule an appointment at mychart.mhs.net/ or with their phone registration system, 954.276.4340.

For more information about Memorial’s vaccination process, you can click here.

For more information about the vaccine, you can visit the Florida Department of Health’s Vaccine Information Page and FAQ page.

You can also reach the State’s COVID-19 24 Hour Hotline at 866.779.6121 or text FLCOVID19 to 888777 from your mobile device.