Published On: Thu, Feb 18th, 2021

Pandemic Update – Vaccination Rollout Continues

By: Robert S Weinroth

Walmart and Sam’s Club have begun administering COVID-19 Vaccinations.

You can find a list of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering the COVID Vaccine here

Walmart and Sam’s Club will have a seven-day rolling appointment window, with new appointments being released each day at midnight. You can schedule appointments for Walmart or Sam’s Club near you. 

You do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to receive a COVID Vaccine at a Sam’s Club location.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County continues to schedule vaccinations for those who had previously signed up using the [email protected] email, which is no longer supported. 

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County sent emails to everyone on the Florida department of Health list. Approximately 60,000 individuals, 65-years and older who requested vaccination appointments through the FDOH should have received their email from the Health Care District.

The subject line of the Health Care District’s email read “Health Care District COVID-19 Vaccination” and the sender was “[email protected]

If you did not receive your email, please check your SPAM file to see if its there. If you did not receive it or failed to respond within 24 hours of receipt please call the Healthcare District at 866.201.6754.

The e-mail asks this question: Do you want the Health Care District to provide you with your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

After all these requests have been fulfilled, future appointments will be made available directly through vaccination sites, and details for these registration systems will be provided at a later date.

The image below is a legitimate email from the Health Care District of PBC.


Palm Beach County has a Vaccine Information Page as well as a Vaccine FAQ  that can help address some of the questions you may have about the vaccine and its distribution in PBC. 

Additional updates on vaccine distribution will be communicated through the Department of Health’s website, palmbeach.floridahealth.gov, Twitter account @HealthyFLPBC, and local media. 

Publix will continue to open up additional appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7AM. No appointments were taken on Wednesday due to shipping delays caused by the winter storms battering most of the continental US.

Please check Publix’s Vaccine Site for more information and to book your appointment when they are available. 

Here are some tips for getting through the Publix website:

Have at least 5 pages up before 7AM and DO NOT REFRESH

When they let you into the portal Go down the page as quick as you can and do not select yes for Medicare or Publix employee.

For area, select an area that may be less busy.

For the day, select the latest one

For the time, select the latest one

Quickly scroll to the bottom and check the two boxes

If all goes well, you’ll be in

If the screen locks up, go to your next tab and start again

Many people are having success getting appointments at the Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens).

To schedule an appointment at the Hard Rock you can call, 786.629.5752, 800.581.5123, or 888.499.0840. Please remember – you will need to return to this location to receive your second dose.

Memorial Healthcare System continues to expand its COVID-19 vaccination program. They are now extending vaccines to seniors 65 and older, providing Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only.

Memorial is not accepting appointments for people younger than 65 with an underlying condition or who are immunocompromised at this time.

You can schedule an appointment at mychart.mhs.net/ or with their phone registration system, 954.276.4340.

For more information about Memorial’s vaccination process, you can click here

For more information about the vaccine, you can visit the Florida Department of Health’s Vaccine Information Page and FAQ page.

You can also reach the State’s COVID-19 24 Hour Hotline at 866.779.6121 or text FLCOVID19 to 888777 from your mobile device. 

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It