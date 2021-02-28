Published On: Sun, Feb 28th, 2021

Palm Tran to Hold Grand Opening Tuesday for New State-of-the-Art Delray Beach Headquarters

By: Robert S Weinroth

Clinton Forbes speaks at groundbreaking with Commissioners Mack Bernard, Gregg K Weiss and Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth seated

Palm Tran will hold a grand opening for its new headquarters at 100 N. Congress Avenue in Delray Beach on Tuesday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.  There will be remarks from County Commissioners, County Administrator Verdenia C. Baker, Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes and other dignitaries. The event will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of Palm Tran and feature the slogan: “New Day, New Way, Delray.”

In April 2019, Palm Tran broke ground on its new headquarters near Congress Avenue and Atlantic Avenue. The project expanded Palm Tran’s 3,800-square-foot Delray Beach satellite facility into a three-story, roughly 34,000-square- foot state-of-the-art facility for bus maintenance and offices. The upgrades and expansion included installing the initial infrastructure to charge fully electric, zero emissions buses.

Groundbreaking Ceremony – April 2019

Palm Tran is currently seeking grant funding to acquire electric vehicles.  In addition to adding needed office space and a public meeting room, the project enables Palm Tran to service an additional 20 buses at the location for a total of 87 buses.

The $25 million dollar project was primarily funded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

Artist Rendition of Headquarters

The event will also debut a new 2,000-square-foot tile mural that welcomes visitors to the expanded building. The colorful “On My Way” public art is inspired by the theme of movement and community connection. It was created by artists Rosario Marquardt and Roberto Behar of R & R Studios,  a multidisciplinary award-winning practice weaving together public art, architecture and design.

Attached building photo and renderings are approved for media and public distribution.

What:     Palm Tran Delray Beach Headquarters grand opening

Where:  100 N. Congress Avenue in Delray Beach, parking is available

When:   Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Who:    County Commissioners, County Administration, Palm Tran officials

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It