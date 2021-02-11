Palm Beach Outlets Extends Drive-Up Food Distributions with Feeding South Florida Center

Mondays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. through the end of March 2021 – Over 2 million meals served since April 2020 helping over 40,000 area households

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) has extended the weekly Drive-Up Food Distributions with Feeding South Florida; the distribution is held every Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and will continue through March 29, 2021.

Palm Beach Outlets has served as a distribution center for Feeding South Florida since April 2020. Over the past ten months, Palm Beach Outlets has held more than 43 drive-thru distributions with over 2,540,000 lbs. of food provided to those in need. The drives have seen 2,116,000 meals served to more than 40,000 area households.

“Feeding South Florida continues to see an unparalleled demand for food from families throughout the area,” says Thierry Beaud, food distribution lead volunteer with Feeding South Florida and local restauranteur. “Palm Beach Outlets provides an excellent distribution venue with its easily accessible location and large parking lot for our drive-up. We are pleased to continue this important partnership to help those in need,” he adds.

Up to 1,000 families are served each week. Donations typically consist of an approximate one-week supply of a protein, produce, eggs, milk, and other essential goods. The program welcomes anyone who needs food on a first come, first serve basis.

“We are grateful to partner with Feeding South Florida on this important food distribution which is helping thousands of area families during these challenging times,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets. “The numbers are staggering, and the demand continues. We are thankful to be able to assist,” she adds.

Feeding South Florida is the state’s largest food bank, supporting 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population. The organization’s staff, volunteers and local officers will be on-site at the Palm Beach Outlets’ Congress Avenue parking lot to facilitate the weekly distribution. All Feeding South Florida organizers will follow health guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. For additional information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites kate spade new york, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks OFF 5TH, Lacoste Outlet, Aerie, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J.Crew Factory, Nautica, Nike Factory Store, Talbots, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour Factory House, and Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store. Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas; Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.