Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation Announces Recipients of its Youth Scholarship Program

15 High School Seniors Each Receive $2,500; Renewable for up to 4 Years

Boca Raton, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation (PBCSF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2021 Youth Scholarship Program. 15 Palm Beach County high school seniors, all of whom were nominated by a sworn employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, will receive $2,500 scholarships for their freshman year of college. Each scholarship is renewable for up to 4 years of college or trade school. This is the 7th year of the program, and the Sheriff’s Foundation is committed to distributing $150,000 a year in scholarships!

Here is our 7th class of scholarship winners:

Makye Boles, Grandview Preparatory School, Florida Southern College

Mikeria Chandler, The Shepherd’s School, Lynn University

Kolton DesRochers, Glades Day School, University of Central Florida

Alex Estuardo Escalante, Royal Palm Beach Community High School, Palm Beach State College

De’Miya Harris, Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, Florida A&M University

Alyssa Huott, Boca Raton Community High School, Florida Atlantic University

Diana Hurtado, Santaluces Community High School, Florida International University

Savannah Jones, Palm Beach Central High School, Florida A&M University

Michael Joseph, Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, Florida A&M University

Faith Krost, Olympic Heights Community High School, University of North Florida

Jonathan Mireles, John I. Leonard Community High School, Palm Beach State College

Brenda Nakasone, Olympic Heights Community High School, University of Central Florida

Roel Rivera II, Glades Central Community High School, Palm Beach State College

Skylar Rowley, Glades Central Community High School, Florida Atlantic University

Cyrus Valuntas, Royal Palm Beach Community High School, Florida Atlantic University

The students will receive their scholarships and be recognized at a luncheon on March 7th at 12:30pm at the International Polo Club in Wellington.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that helps underprivileged children through such programs as Shop with a Cop and Youth Scholarships. Our support for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office enhances deputy safety by subsidizing new equipment that might otherwise be unattainable. In addition, the Foundation has provided great support for the K-9, Domestic Violence, and Gang Units, and we assist PBSO employees in times of need.

For more information about the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation, please visit PBCSF.org