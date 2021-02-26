Palm Beach County Feb 26 COVID-19 Update

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are currently 1,892,301 total COVID-19 cases and 30,478 deaths in Florida with 119,373 cases and 2,443 deaths coming from Palm Beach County.

Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard provides more detailed statistics for all counties across Florida.

Vaccine distribution is proceeding at a steady rate with 3,693 total doses administered on Feb 24. Despite vaccine doses being administered, positive COVID-19 cases are remaining steady.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 24 is 444 new cases with a positivity rate of 6.2%, according to the COVID-19 dashboard from FAU.

The recent daily positive cases are a little 509 from Feb. 24 and 693 from Feb. 23.

Although, many hospital beds throughout Palm Beach County are occupied. The FAU dashboard reports 3,221 occupied hospital beds and 318 occupied ICU beds. However, most of these are not COVID-19 related occupations.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health website or the FAU COVID-19 dashboard.