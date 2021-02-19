Published On: Fri, Feb 19th, 2021

Palm Beach County Feb 19 COVID-19 Update

As of Feb. 19, there are 1,849,744 total COVID-19 cases in Florida, with 116,209 coming from Palm Beach County according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard reports a 7-day average of positive COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 17 was 463, with a positivity rate of 7.11% in Palm Beach County.

But, vaccines continue to be administered, according to this same COVID-19 dashboard. On Feb. 17, 3,188 vaccines were given in Palm Beach County and on Feb. 16 there were 6,035 vaccines given.

Another concern with growing COVID-19 cases is the potential overwhelming of hospitals. In Palm Beach County, there are 1,014 available hospital beds and 136 available ICU beds, according to the FAU dashboard.

