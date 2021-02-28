Palm Beach County COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Information

By: Robert S Weinroth

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County, in partnership with Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the State of Florida, is administering COVID-19 vaccines throughout the county.

At the present time, the Health Care District is only accepting requests for vaccination per the Governor’s order for people 65 and older. If you do not meet this criteria, your request will not be retained in their system. However, as our state moves through the next phases of vaccination rollout, please visit this page when you are eligible to re-register.

Residents 65 or older who want to get vaccinated at one of the Health Care District’s vaccination sites needs to go to vaccine.hcdpbc.org and complete the appointment request form.

County Testing Facilities

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches 5444 Haverhill Rd., West Palm Beach, 33407

Drive-through site Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Any age; with or without symptoms – Testing in the order of arrival; no appointment needed – PCR/Molecular Testing & Rapid Antigen Testing

To preregister for testing go to: ops.patientportalfl.com/s/

Health Care District of PBC (HCD) C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center 39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, 33430

Walk-up site, appointments recommended; Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. – Noon – Any age; with or without symptoms – Call 561-642-1000 for appointment – PCR Molecular Testing & Rapid Antigen Testing

HCD C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic 411 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, 33458

Walk-up site, appointments recommended; Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Any age; with or without symptoms Call 561-642-1000 for appointment – PCR Molecular Testing and Rapid Antigen Testing

HCD C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic 225 S. Congress Ave, Delray Beach, 33445

Appointments only; Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Any age; with or without symptoms Call 561-642-1000 for appointment. PCR Molecular Testing and Rapid Antigen Testing

HCD “Scout” and “Hero” Mobile Clinic Outreach Walk-up site, any age; with or without symptoms Varying locations and hours as scheduled

PCR Molecular Testing and Rapid Antigen Testing

FAU Tech Runway at FAU 901 NW 35th St, Boca Raton, 33431

Walk up site, Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Any age, with or without symptoms PCR/Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. No appointment necessary (beginning Tuesday)

To preregister for testing go to: ops.patientportalfl.com/s/

Town Center at Boca Raton Mall 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 33431, at the Sears parking lot Walk up site; every day from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Any age; with or without symptoms No appointment necessary. PCR/Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing

Homebound Resident Testing: Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561-712-6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.