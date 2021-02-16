Published On: Mon, Feb 15th, 2021

Palm Beach County Awarded $800,000 by State of Florida to Support Climate Resilience Planning Efforts

By: Robert S Weinroth

On Jan. 8, 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Palm Beach County will receive $800,000 for a Vulnerability Assessment and Resilience Action Plan. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) awarded the funds through its Rebuild Florida General Planning Support Program that provides funding for communities and organizations to develop or enhance plans that will enable the state of Florida to withstand future disasters. The funds are allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation program.

Palm Beach County staff will use the funding to prepare a climate change vulnerability assessment focused on unincorporated Palm Beach County and its western communities. Staff will then use the vulnerability assessment and community input to develop a countywide resilience action plan. The project will identify strategies to mitigate and adapt to hazards such as flooding, severe storms, tropical cyclones, coastal erosion, extreme heat and wildfires, all of which are exacerbated by climate change and sea level rise. 

Megan Houston PBC Resilience Director

“With detailed information about natural hazard risks, community asset exposure and adaptive capacity, we’ll be better equipped to continue to make proactive, equitable and cost-effective investments that increase our overall resiliency to climate threats,” said Assistant County Administrator Patrick Rutter.

Palm Beach County is among 37 counties selected to receive funding through DEO’s Rebuild Florida General Planning Support Program.

The Office of Resilience will be coordinating this project. For more information, please contact Resilience Director Megan Houston at [email protected].

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

