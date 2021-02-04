Olga Adler of Delray Beach Awarded Best Of Houzz 2021

Boca Chamber Member Update

Olga Adler of Olga Adler Interiors has won a “Best Of Houzz” award for Design and Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The award winning firm was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz badge for designers is awarded annually, in two categories: Design, and Customer Service. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro’s overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2020.

“I’m very grateful to my clients in Delray Beach, Boca Raton and neighboring communities, who offered thoughtful reviews of my work. I also owe a huge thank you to thousands of homeowners and building professionals all over the country, who chose my work as an inspiration for their own projects”- said Olga Adler.

“The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the U.S. and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year’s winners,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for people to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around their homes, and the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way for pros to communicate the trust that homeowners have in their business. It’s just one of many tools on the Houzz platform that help pros to communicate their unique expertise, and homeowners to find the right professionals for their projects.”

You can see more of Olga Adler’s work on Houzz at https://www.houzz.com/pro/olgaadler

About Olga Adler

Olga Adler is an award-winner Delray Beach interior designer and Principal of Olga Adler Interiors. Drawing from her European heritage and an impressive travel portfolio, Olga creates sophisticated looks that are as luxurious as they are comfortable. Her work has been featured in 3 books, countless home design magazines and in designer show houses, most recently during 2019 Delray Beach Home Tour. Olga Adler can be reached at (203) 273-3249 or [email protected]