New FAU Board of Trustees Appointments

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Barbara Feingold and Daniel Cane to the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees. Feingold succeeds Dr. Jeffrey Feingold, who has served on the Board since 2010. Cane succeeds Robert Rubin, who has served on the Board since 2010.

“We are grateful for the contributions of Dr. Jeffrey Feingold and Bob Rubin over the past 11 years,” said Abdol Moabery, chair of FAU’s Board of Trustees. “They have seen FAU accomplish numerous achievements, such as the Schmidt College of Medicine, Innovation Village and the FAU Football Stadium.”

Barbara Feingold, of Delray Beach, is the senior vice president of Managed Care of North America Dental and a former member of the State Board of Education. She is a longtime supporter of FAU and a member of the Jewish Women’s Foundation and the B’nai Torah Synagogue Foundation. A former educator, she graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Montclair State College.

“It is a great honor and privilege to serve as a member of the board of trustees,” said Barbara Feingold. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members, administration and faculty to help ensure Florida Atlantic University reaches its goals as a learning institution and renowned research university.”

Cane, of Boca Raton, is the chief executive officer of Modernizing Medicine, a healthcare software company. Previously, he was co-founder and senior vice president of research and development of Blackboard.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees,” said Cane. “As a former vice chair of FAU’s Board of Trustees, I look forward to working with the current members of the Board and President Kelly to improve FAU and help it reach its full potential.”

Cane previously served on FAU’s Board of Trustees from 2013 to 2018, and held the position of vice chair in 2015. He is actively involved with the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, the United Way of Palm Beach County and the Boca Raton Innovation Campus. He earned his bachelor’s degree in applied economics from Cornell University.

“We are excited to have Dan and Barbara on the board,” said Moabery. We are fortunate to have both trustees who know FAU well to help bring us to even greater heights.”

FAU’s Board of Trustees are a 13-member group responsible for cost-effective policy decisions appropriate to the University’s mission, the implementation and maintenance of high-quality education programs, the measurement of performance, the reporting of information and the provision of input regarding state policy, budgeting and education standards.

