Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

New Chamber member, Diamonds Direct of Boca Raton, has partnered with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation to support the Go Pink Challenge. Now through Monday, March 1st,10% of the proceeds from the sales of Diamond’s Direct’s exclusive Partner in Pink Collection will be donated to the Foundation. Diamond Direct’s building, the former Chili’s Restaurant site (next to Maggianos Little Italy) located on Saint Andrews Boulevard in Boca Raton, was completely redesigned. This significant capital investment demonstrates the strength of the Boca Raton business community. We are excited that they chose Boca Raton to build their nineteenth store in the United States and only the second in the State of Florida.



Publix has now added an additional day to register for COVID-19 vaccinations. Mondays have been added to the existing Wednesday and Friday registration days. With tens of thousands of additional doses of the vaccine coming to Florida, this has allowed Publix to offer more residents the opportunity to make an appointment to get inoculated. Registration opens at 7:00 am. To make an appointment at Publix, click here.

The Florida Senate took the first step in hearing COVID-19 liability protections for health care providers and passed Florida Senate Bill 74 out of the Judiciary Committee. 78% of Floridians support these liability protections for health care facilities and employees. A Florida Chamber study has shown that 6.6 million dollars have already been spent in Florida on plaintiff lawyer advertising related to COVID. To put that into perspective, that is 35,000 advertisements. SB74 now has two committee stops remaining in the Senate before it can be heard on the Senate Floor. I encourage you to reach out to your local State Senator and share your support for this critical piece of legislation.

This week is the final Interim Committee Week prior to the start of the 60-day State Legislative Session, which will begin on March 2nd in Tallahassee. This week the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee will hear Florida Senate Bill 778, which allows VISIT FLORIDA to continue after October 1, 2023. The Florida Senate Finance and Tax Committee will hear Florida Senate Bill 50, which would require sales tax collections from online retailers or marketplace facilitators. The Boca Chamber is continuing to monitor these pieces of legislation and work with the Florida Chamber and 100 other local Chambers across the state to ensure their successful passage.

Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:

2/16 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual PULSE PresentationTopic: COVID-19 Update Speaker: Lincoln Mendez, CEO, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Click here to register

2/16 – 3:00 p.m. Virtual Economic Development Committee Topic: Meet the New Leader of the Small Business Development Center (Florida)Speaker: Cheryl Kirby, Ph.D. Interim CEO, Small Business Development Center Click here to register

2/17 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N.)Topic: Let’s Talk About SleepSpeaker: Colleen Ferren, O.T. CDP, Trilogy Home Health CareClick here to register

2/18 – 8:00 a.m. Virtual Coffee Plus Perk Up Your Leads Over a Cup of Coffee! The early bird gets the worm! Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Meet new people and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register



2/18 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women in Business Luncheon Topic: Caring for the Caregiver During Challenging Times Speaker: Lori R. Carpenter, LCSW, ACHP-SW, Facility Liaison, Business Development, Trustbridge Location: Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center, 5150 Town Center Circle in Boca Raton Click here to register

2/23 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Smart Talk for Women Topic: Sales, Marketing, and Operational Challenges to Consider in 2021 – How Do You Sustain Success? Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder Proffitt Management Solutions Click here to register

2/23 – 5:00 p.m. Virtual Live After Five Meet, Greet, Connect, and Have fun at this After-Hours Virtual Networking EventClick here to register



2/25 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Government Affairs Council Topic: Boynton Beach Tourism Master PlanSpeaker: Don Kolodz, President & CEO of Tourism Strategic Solutions Click here to register



2/26 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Women’s Business Council Topic: How to Find the Perfect Employee in 2021Speaker: Andrea Hoffer, Founder & CEO of AHA! Recruiting Experts Click here to register



In the Chamber industry, one of the greatest compliments we can receive from a member is a referral. Referring a client, friend, or family member emphasizes the importance our organization provides to our member businesses as well as the community-at-large. This past year has proven that regardless of what is happening in the world, the Boca Chamber has, and will continue, to deliver on its mission through our four core pillars of Connecting Members, Advancing Commerce, Protecting Business, and Enhancing Community. It is for that reason, our organization is a leader within our industry and one that can be trusted with your referrals. If you know of a business that can benefit from Chamber Membership, please reach out directly to our Membership Development Manager, Alison Miuccio.



As always, thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and all South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.



Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

