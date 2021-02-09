Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward
Johnson & Johnson submitted its one-shot coronavirus vaccine for an emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This vaccine candidate is 85% effective against severe coronavirus cases after 28 days and reduces down to 66% effective after an additional 28 days. This new vaccine is also easier to transport than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as it can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for up to three months.
Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner presented Palm Beach County’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination center at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The new center is a 22,000 square foot tent in the northwest corner of the fairgrounds and is equipped to handle up to 7,000 vaccinations per day. Appointments are required (no walk-ins permitted). For additional information, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website.
Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced that 8,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed at its pharmacies. Beginning February 11th, the vaccine will be offered at select locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program, which was announced by the White House. The doses will be offered by appointment only to health care workers, residents, and staff of long-term care facilities, as well as adults 65 and older who are in accordance with state guidelines. Appointments should be made through their website.
Floridians overwhelmingly support COVID-19 liability protections for businesses. A new poll, released by theFlorida Chamber, shows that Florida voters are in favor of protections for businesses that follow public health protocols and guidelines, with 74% of the participants supporting legislation to shield businesses from frivolous lawsuits. Florida House Bill (HB 7) and Florida Senate Bill (SB 72), which has bipartisan support, cleared its first hurdle this week after the Senate’s version passed its first committee on Monday. Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, has advocated extending the protection to frontline healthcare workers, which would include doctors, hospitals, and nursing homes.
We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences, with most being recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel. Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:
I invite you to wear red and join me in-person this Thursday morning for our Monthly Membership Breakfast, sponsored by Delray Medical Center. This month we bring awareness to Heart Health. Safety protocols will be in effect, including temperature checks, physical distancing, and mask-wearing. Attendance will be limited to the first 90 guests registered. To register, click here.
As we get closer to local election day, Tuesday, March 9th, be sure to create your voting plan. With no early voting option offered this year, in-person voting will be held on the day of the election. With two of the five City of Boca Raton Council Seats on the ballot, this election could ensure that businesses will be supported, and the city’s quality of life is maintained while Moving Boca Raton Forward. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC), has endorsed Constance Scott, Seat C, and Brian Stenberg, Seat D. Additionally on the March 9th ballot, the City of Boca Raton will be asking residents to consider two amendments to the City Charter. The first proposed question considers changing the residency requirement for candidates running for municipal office from the current 30 days to one year. If passed it would also disqualify anyone with a non-City homestead exemption. The second question considers eliminating the qualifying fee and requiring a candidate to secure a minimum of 200 signatures from electors. If approved, both amendments would take effect on April 1, 2021.
As always, thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and all South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.
Moving Business Forward,
Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP
President & CEO
Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce
