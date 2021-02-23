Local PGA Pro Selected to PGA of America’s Leadership Development Program

Diverse Group of 15 PGA Members Selected as Emerging Leaders to Further

the PGA’s Commitment to Diversity in Governance and Volunteer Leadership

Boca Raton, FL – The PGA of America has selected 15 PGA Members who will comprise its sixth PGA LEAD class for 2021-’22.

Established in 2016, PGA LEAD is the Association’s leadership development program, which was created to identify, mentor and progress PGA Members from diverse backgrounds into volunteer leadership positions within Association governance.

Through PGA LEAD, PGA Members are prepared to ascend into volunteer leadership positions within the Association at the Chapter, Section and National levels. PGA LEAD also helps PGA Members who have a desire to serve and make an impact on nonprofit boards within the communities where they work and live.

Since the inception of PGA LEAD, six PGA Professionals in the program have ascended into Board leadership positions within their PGA Sections and another 18 PGA LEAD alumni have served on PGA of America National Committees.

“The goal of PGA LEAD is to establish a deep bench of diverse PGA Members who are prepared to ascend to the volunteer leadership ranks of the Association,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “Through PGA LEAD, this distinguished class will be well-positioned to serve as future leaders within the Association and throughout the golf industry. The PGA remains committed to attracting and mentoring talented individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

PGA LEAD is a complement to PGA WORKS, a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce.

2021-2022 PGA LEAD Class Members

Bridget Ackley, PGA – Don Law Golf Academy

Boca Raton, Florida (South Florida PGA Section)

Dallas (Northern Texas PGA Section)

University Place, Washington (Pacific Northwest PGA Section)

Lake Forest, Illinois (Illinois PGA Section)

Washington, D.C. (Middle Atlantic PGA Section)

Fairhaven, Massachusetts (New England PGA Section)

Palm Desert, California (Southern California PGA Section)

Blaine, Washington (Pacific Northwest PGA Section)

Independence, Ohio (Northern Ohio PGA Section)

Northbrook, Illinois (Illinois PGA Section)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina (Carolinas PGA Section)

Ashland, Oregon (Pacific Northwest PGA Section)

Lincoln, Nebraska (Nebraska PGA Section)

Arlington, Texas (Northern Texas Section)

Oceanside, California (Southern California Section)

