Local PGA Pro Selected to PGA of America’s Leadership Development Program
Diverse Group of 15 PGA Members Selected as Emerging Leaders to Further
the PGA’s Commitment to Diversity in Governance and Volunteer Leadership
Boca Raton, FL – The PGA of America has selected 15 PGA Members who will comprise its sixth PGA LEAD class for 2021-’22.
Established in 2016, PGA LEAD is the Association’s leadership development program, which was created to identify, mentor and progress PGA Members from diverse backgrounds into volunteer leadership positions within Association governance.
Through PGA LEAD, PGA Members are prepared to ascend into volunteer leadership positions within the Association at the Chapter, Section and National levels. PGA LEAD also helps PGA Members who have a desire to serve and make an impact on nonprofit boards within the communities where they work and live.
Since the inception of PGA LEAD, six PGA Professionals in the program have ascended into Board leadership positions within their PGA Sections and another 18 PGA LEAD alumni have served on PGA of America National Committees.
“The goal of PGA LEAD is to establish a deep bench of diverse PGA Members who are prepared to ascend to the volunteer leadership ranks of the Association,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “Through PGA LEAD, this distinguished class will be well-positioned to serve as future leaders within the Association and throughout the golf industry. The PGA remains committed to attracting and mentoring talented individuals from diverse backgrounds.”
PGA LEAD is a complement to PGA WORKS, a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce.
2021-2022 PGA LEAD Class Members
- Bridget Ackley, PGA – Don Law Golf Academy
Boca Raton, Florida (South Florida PGA Section)
- Jennifer Bermingham, PGA – ClubCorp
Dallas (Northern Texas PGA Section)
- Brian Bussinger, PGA – Chambers Bay
University Place, Washington (Pacific Northwest PGA Section)
- Claire Castetter, PGA – Onwentsia Club
Lake Forest, Illinois (Illinois PGA Section)
- Demarkis Cooper, PGA – CitySwing
Washington, D.C. (Middle Atlantic PGA Section)
- Jasmin Cunningham, PGA – Titleist
Fairhaven, Massachusetts (New England PGA Section)
- Marko Hardin, PGA – Woodhaven Country Club
Palm Desert, California (Southern California PGA Section)
- Carl Hetterle, PGA – Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club
Blaine, Washington (Pacific Northwest PGA Section)
- Tiana Jones, PGA – Topgolf
Independence, Ohio (Northern Ohio PGA Section)
- Vince Juarez, PGA – Kemper Sports
Northbrook, Illinois (Illinois PGA Section)
- Sarah Lewallen, PGA – Governor’s Club
Chapel Hill, North Carolina (Carolinas PGA Section)
- Patrick Oropallo, PGA – Oak Knoll Golf Course
Ashland, Oregon (Pacific Northwest PGA Section)
- Alphonse Peterson III, PGA – Country Club of Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska (Nebraska PGA Section)
- Cassandra Prue, PGA – Shady Valley Country Club
Arlington, Texas (Northern Texas Section)
- Tom Son, PGA – Arrowood Golf Course
Oceanside, California (Southern California Section)
