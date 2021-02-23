Kids Make Bracelets With Famed Designer to Raise $ for Achievement Centers

Achievement Centers for Children & Families Announces

“Create.Give.Achieve” Bracelet Campaign

Boca Raton, FL — Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) Achievement Centers for Children & Families has just launched its latest initiative aimed at the idea that individuals can make an impact in their community. Create.Give.Achieve, working with the ACCF Teen Program, Boca Raton Community High School, and Atlantic High School, is producing beautifully made bracelets with design guidance from famed Delray Beach Fashion Designer, Amanda Perna.

By gifting 3 or more bracelets, the community can help raise funds to provide childcare and academic opportunities to families in south Palm Beach County while giving something fun and fashionable.

The bracelets help spread the word and share the ACCF’s mission of creating a collaborative community where children may reach their full potential and families serve as the foundation for that growth.

“The high school students have really enjoyed working with Amanda Perna to create these fun bracelets. We encourage the community to support their work and the work of Achievement Centers for Children & Families by gifting these bracelets to friends, family, or even coworkers,” said Jessica Hall, Director, ACCF Foundation.

For more information, please visit www.accfcreate.com.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 900 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information,

call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org