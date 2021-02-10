Just Salad Launches Housemade, a Meal Kit with 91% Less Packaging

Housemade Is Revolutionizing The Meal Kit Industry As We Know It. The Brand Will Launch The First-Ever No Subscription, Zero Prep, No-Plastic Meal Kit

Boca Raton, FL — Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant brand, has launched Housemade, the no-commitment meal kit and grocery service available within delivery range of all of Just Salad’s locations in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Chicago, and South Florida. Housemade offers a variety of zero-prep, one-pan meal kits in zero-plastic packaging, grocery staples, and prepared foods from the existing Just Salad menu.

Entering a highly competitive space, Housemade is reinventing what a meal kit can and should be, with a number of unique features:

Zero-plastic meal kit packaging that is curbside-recyclable or compostable

60 minute delivery with no scheduling required

Available in single servings

Zero prep (that means no chopping onions) and ready in 15 minutes or less

“We’re launching the next generation of meal kits,” said Nick Kenner, CEO and Founder at Just Salad. “With 14 micro-fulfillment centers across five major markets, we can offer unparalleled flexibility with 60-minute deliveries and no commitments. We’ve been able to go above and beyond to provide the most sustainable meal kit packaging out there. This is going to be a game changer for the meal kit industry.”

Housemade’s menu features seven one-pan recipes, such as a Buffalo Chicken Bowl and Taco Tuesday Bowl. The variety includes two kits that are completely vegan and one that features plant-based Beyond BeefⓇ. The new offerings evolved from Just Grocery, a service launched by Just Salad in April that provided salad meal kits, groceries, and pantry staples. Housemade will also carry an assortment of everyday groceries and greens–from avocados ripe for guacamole to restaurant quality produce to Just Salad’s signature dressings.

In contrast to mail order meal kit brands, Housemade uses 91% less packaging by weight. Containers are curbside-recyclable or compostable, recipe cards contain explicit disposal instructions, and the product labels are water soluble. That means no cardboard clutter, no dry ice, and nothing that needs to go to landfill.

Convenience and simplicity is key when it comes to Housemade, which has no order minimum or subscription requirements. Customers can order single or multiple serving meal options and have it scheduled for same-day delivery.

Kenner continued: “2020 swiftly and substantially changed the way we all shop and dine. Housemade alleviates a lot of the headaches when it comes to planning meals and ordering grocery staples. The service reflects our mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible.”

Housemade is available at www.gethousemade.com with meal kits affordably priced between $10.49 – $11.49 per serving and restaurant quality groceries at competitive prices. Housemade meal kits are also available on Grubhub and UberEats.

Housemade is a new offering from Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast casual concept with a mission to make everyday health and everyday sustainability possible. With the freshest salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, and more, there’s something healthy for everyone. A pioneer of “convenient sustainability,” Just Salad is home of the World’s Largest Restaurant Reusable Program and the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu. The company was founded in 2006 in New York City and has across 40+ locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, as well as 4 locations in Dubai. Learn more at justsalad.com.