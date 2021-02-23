Junior League of Boca Raton Seeks Community Members for Newly Established 501(c)3 “Covered South Florida” Board

By: Robert S Weinroth

Ten years ago, the Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) recognized the growing need for diapers in our community.

Cristy Stewart-Harfmann, the League’s president, said that over the years, they have distributed over 4.3 million diapers to families in need through 22 partner agencies. They distribute over 600,000 diapers each year through the program. the diaper bank’s inception in 2011, JLBR is on track to distribute the 5 millionth diaper this May!

“We’re always looking for what’s the unmet need in the community,” she said. “We look at where we can make the greatest impact. The Diaper Drive is one of those areas we feel we can have that impact.”

Given the success of the diaper bank and the ever-growing diaper need in our community, JLBR is gifting this incredible project to the community, allowing for its continued expansion as its own 501(c)3 nonprofit.

JLBR encourages leaders in our community, nonprofits, and local businesses to join in this transition and consider serving on the board of directors of this new nonprofit.

JLBR will be accepting applications for future board positions until March 15, 2021.

If you have questions, concerns, or a desire to support this transition, please contact [email protected]

DIAPER FACTS:

No state or federal child safety-net program allocates dollars specifically for the purchase of diapers.

Without transportation, buying diapers at a convenience store rather than a large “big box” store can significantly increase the monthly cost of diapers.

Most childcare centers, even free and subsidized facilities require parents to provide a day’s supply of disposable diapers.

The Supplemental Nutrition Supplement Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, do not cover diapers.

Nonprofits that received diapers included Caridad Center, Children’s First Academy, Children’s Healing Institute, Drug Abuse Foundation, Farmworker Coordinating Council, Florence Fuller Child Development Center, Guatemalan Maya Center, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Broward, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Palm Beach, Mary Help of Christians Church, Mary’s Pregnancy Resource Center, Milagro Center, Opportunity, Place of Hope, Redlands Christian Migrant Association Belle Glade, Redlands Christian Migrant Association Farmworkers CDC, Speak Up for Kids (Guardian ad Litem) and The Open Door.

Diaper Bank Relocates to Boca Raton Innovation Campus Through Crocker Partners’ Storage Space Donation

The Junior League of Boca Raton received a major in-kind gift from Crocker Partners, which donated approximately 1,500 square feet of space at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), former IBM headquarters and birthplace of the personal computer, to the Junior League’s Diaper Bank.

The space is being used to store and distribute more than 600,000 diapers each year which serves 3,000 children annually through the Junior League’s partnerships with 24 local agencies. The diaper bank is the largest diaper bank in Palm Beach County.

“This incredibly generous gift is helping the League provide diapers to local families in need, enabling babies and toddlers to attend daycare, thus allowing their parents to go to work,” said Stewart-Harfmann.

Mission: To partner with local social service agencies to provide free diapers to low-income families in need while raising awareness of the basic health need for diapers. Our goal is to eliminate the existence of diaper need in our community so that all babies have a chance to be healthy, happy, and safe.

BOARD MEMBER RESPONSIBILITIES

The goal of Covered, South Florida is to have Board Members who are committed to providing adequate resources and expertise for the organization to fulfill its mission.

The Board recognizes that every Board Member must show good faith acceptance of board responsibilities and commitment to the Board’s excellence. The Board of Covered, South Florida shall govern with one voice through written polices, emphasizing strategic leadership and focusing on long-term goals.

Prior to Election as a Board Member:

Interview with appointing committee.

Participate in a tour of the future Covered, South Florida (currently JLBR Diaper Bank) warehouse to understand the ongoing operation of Covered, South Florida.Board Service Orientation:

Attend a new Board Member Orientation. Meet with a member of the governance committee to review the Board Member responsibilities, by- laws (including conflict of interest policy), the strategic plan and the Covered, South Florida Code of Ethics. Attend a Covered, South Florida Board Meeting. Board Service Responsibilities Prepare for and attend at least two thirds of monthly Board Meetings and committee meetings (will include attendance of annual or strategic planning meeting). Virtual attendance (via Skype or teleconference) is acceptable.

v The annual board retreat is usually scheduled for 4-6 hours on a Saturday in the first quarter starting at 8:00am.

Serve on at least one committee each year, attend meetings of such committee and participate in the accomplishment of its objectives. We encourage Board Members to serve as a Committee Chairperson during their term. Covered, South Florida has four core committees that provide oversight and set policy, and add other committees as needed. They are determined annually by the Board. See attached list for general committee descriptions.We ask Board members to be flexible in serving on committees. Each year the Board will determine the committees needed to provide governance for the organization. You will be asked for your top three preferences for committee service; however, it may not be possible to always serve on your first choice. The Governance Committee will review all committee requests and make committee assignments based on the needs of the organization as well as the preferences of the Board members. You are welcome to serve on more than one oversight/policy committee if your time allows.

Make a minimum financial contribution. Board members are expected to take a leadership role in fund development, with a minimum contribution of $1,000 per year. Recognizing that major funding sources take the board’s financial contribution into account when assessing our organization as a potential beneficiary, the members of the board commit to achieving 100% compliance with this policy every year. It demonstrates to potential donors that the individuals who have the most thorough knowledge of the organization support its work and have confidence in its fiscal management.

v Contributions may be made from the board member’s private resources, or may be raised in any manner that does not conflict with Executive Limitations or otherwise compromise the organization.

v Contributions may be scheduled in a series of smaller gifts or payments.

v In the case of financial hardship, a board member who is unable to meet the minimum requirement may contribute to the best of his or her ability with the approval of the Board Chairperson.

▪ Participate actively in Covered, South Florida fundraising. All Board Members should work in partnership with the Board Chairperson and committees, as established, to raise funds from the community. This includes the following:

Prospect Research and Cultivation: Identifying prospective donors and helping to understand their potential for support of Covered, South Florida. Contacting potential donors to tell them about our organization, inviting them to participate in our activities, explaining how their support can benefit them, and listening to their needs and interests as it relates to our organization. Using your personal influence to encourage others to support Covered, South Florida. Helping the organization with marketing/public relations opportunities.

Solicitation: Accompanying a member of the staff to ask for major gifts as appropriate. Also as appropriate, ask potential donors to support Covered, South Florida with financial and/or in-kind support.

Stewardship: Assisting staff in thanking donors with handwritten notes and other personal follow-up and maintaining Covered, South Florida’s ongoing relationship with them.