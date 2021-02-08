HADASSAH OFFERS VIRTUAL – LET’S TALK – A CONTEMPORARY ISSUES DISCUSSION SERIES

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region invites you to challenge your mind and join us for a virtual 4 part Let’s Talk – Contemporary Issues Discussion Series set for Thursdays – March 11, June 10, August 12 and November 11, 2021 at 10:00am. It’s okay to plan ahead! The inimitable Lois Gordon – former educator, homemaker, paralegal and woman with a curious mind who evolved into a dynamic discussion leader on controversial issues facilitates the Series.



Participants will receive electronic copies of advance readings of these Contemporary Issues to be discussed:



March 11 – Freedom of (and from) Religion

June 10 – Is it Time for the Jews to leave Europe?

August 12 – Should the United States restrict immigration?

November 11 – The Jews: Chosen against their will?



Hadassah members and the public can register for Let’s Talk at the cost of $18 for the Series of 4 discussions. To register for the Series, please visit: https://hadassahflorida.networkforgood.com/events/26735-far-contemporary-issues

Upon registration, you will receive an emailed confirmation with the link to the virtual tour.



The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves 50+ chapters in Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. Its office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 877-949-1818. Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.