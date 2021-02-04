GREENSPOON MARDER CELEBRATES FORTY YEARS IN BUSINESS

Boca Chamber Member Update

Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce that the firm is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021.

Founded in 1981 with a handshake over a kitchen table between Gerald Greenspoon and Michael Marder, Greenspoon Marder today is a leading Am Law 200 law firm. The firm first opened its doors in North Miami, and has since expanded to 11 offices in Florida, and more than a dozen additional locations including New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Las Vegas, and Portland.

Greenspoon Marder first gained national attention in real estate development, resort and timeshare development, condominium conversions, and finance and transactions. The firm has grown to offer a wide array of legal services with core strengths in real estate, litigation, timeshare & resort, corporate, tax, and regulatory compliance.

Over the last 40 years, Greenspoon Marder has remained committed to improving the communities in which we live and work. The firm supports numerous causes through donations of time, resources and financial contributions. From volunteering to build homes, repairing schools and public facilities, to collecting canned goods for families in need, our team takes pride in our extensive philanthropic efforts.

“As I reflect on this special milestone, I am overcome with gratitude for the clients, attorneys, and staff who have been a part of the firm’s journey. We have emerged as leaders in a broad base of competencies and look forward to continued growth for the firm and our practice areas,” says Michael Marder, co-founder and co-managing director. “While we have seen enormous changes in the legal environment over the last 40 years, one thing has not changed: our commitment to client service. We look forward to many more years of providing outstanding legal services, innovative strategies and delivering results for our clients,” said Gerry Greenspoon, co-founder and co-managing director.

The firm plans to celebrate and honor clients, community alliances, employees and past achievements throughout 2021 through special activities, announcements, and virtual events.

About Greenspoon Marder

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981, Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and offices across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer’s Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Our firm was founded with the goal of providing the highest quality legal services at the highest value for our clients. Each of our clients is unique and so are their legal needs. We believe no one size fits all for professional services. Our lawyers offer flexible and creative solutions to meet our clients’ respective needs. Our mission is to understand the challenges our clients face, build collaborative relationships and craft solutions with a focus on strategic goals.