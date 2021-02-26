From the Desk of Your Palm Beach County Commissioner

By: Robert S Weinroth

COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Currently, you must be 65 years or older, a health care or frontline worker to obtain the vaccine pursuant to an Executive Order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis.

With Florida poised to hit the 50% mark for the number of seniors vaccinated, this week the Governor n Wednesday indicated he may begin lowering the age limit for those who can be inoculated. While not retreating from his “Seniors First” strategy, he said he’ll likely lower the age incrementally, allowing those who are over the age of 60, or possibly 55, to begin receiving vaccinations. Stay tuned!

Publix has confirmed their portal for scheduling appointments will reopen tomorrow morning at 7AM. Click here to schedule.

CVS pharmacies in Florida began COVID-19 vaccines this week. However, at the present time there is only one location in Palm Beach County located in Belle Glade. Please check their website to book an appointment and/or for additional locations.

Health Care District of Palm Beach County (HCD) or call 561.804.4115

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) or call 866.201.6754 if you don’t have Internet access.

The following three vaccination sites are being operated by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County:

South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach

in West Palm Beach Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens

South County Civic Center site in Delray Beach

Please Note: All sites require appointments. No walk-ins permitted.

(TTY number for hearing impaired: 833.476.1532) For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Vaccinations for Holocaust Survivors and Shut-Ins

Palm Beach County Holocaust survivors are receiving vaccines as part of a statewide program.

I was honored to play a role in helping some of the most cherished members of our community. Holocaust survivors are treasures and we need to ensure they have access to the vaccine.

Overall, I believe we are doing a good job with vaccine rollout in the community. But, there still are pockets of residents who cannot gain access to the reservation system.

_I have asked the state to focus on targeting our most vulnerable elderly residents who are homebound with limited or no internet access.

Consequently, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has advised us a vendor has been hired to provide vaccines at HUD and independent living facilities within the county. Over 12 communities are scheduled for the next two weeks. These are closed PODs for residents 65 years and older. Additionally, a homebound program will be initiated with the help of local agencies such as county and municipal fire departments once the supply increases.

PBIA COVID-19 Testing Site

Helix Virtual Inc. is scheduled to open at Palm Beach International Airport near Terminal C. They will offer COVID-19 rapid tests and three-day tests for ticketed passengers and airport/airline employees.

A fee for service will be collected.

The facility is not open to the general public and is scheduled to open on March 1, 2021.

Public School Employees Get Vaccnated

Recently, over 250 teachers and school district employees age 65 and over had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Our children’s education has become a casualty of the pandemic. There is no substitute for an in-person education. Consequently, I am pleased to report that my motion for this initiative received the full support of my fellow board members.

Vaccine Volunteers Needed

The United Way of Palm Beach County is recruiting general support volunteers at the HCD vaccine distribution centers.

Volunteers could be asked to help with a variety of tasks such as cleaning clip boards and pens, moving chairs to support the elderly, directing crowd control and coordinating patient flow to ensure social distancing.

Medical credentials are not needed. Vaccines are not available for volunteers at this time.Interested volunteers should email Meghan Foley, associate director of Disaster Recovery, at [email protected]

Boca Raton Road Improvements

The Board of County Commissioners approved a $4.3 million contract for improvements on Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton from SW 7th Avenue to SW 5th Avenue.

Work will include replacing the bridge, widening the roadway, adding sidewalk and installing new drainage. Watch for details on road closures related to construction.

Brightline SDtation in Boca Raton

The pandemic may have forced Brightline to suspend the operation of its trains, but the rail line is steaming ahead with plans to build a station in Boca Raton.

Construction on the first phase of the city’s $46 million Brightline station, on the east side of the city’s downtown library, is scheduled to start in March.

Initial work will include a temporary parking lot and a relocated community garden.The new station is scheduled to open in the late 2022.

South County Cultural Grants

I am pleased to announce that 10 south county arts and cultural agencies will share from a pool of nearly $700,000in new grant money.

The grants, approved Jan. 12 by the Board of County Commissioners and managed by the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, were recommended by the Tourist Development Council for the promotion of cultural tourism.

Boca Raton Museum of Art $153,313

$153,313 Florida Atlantic University Foundation $102,371

$102,371 Adolf and Rose Levis Jewish Community Center $60,261

$60,261 Old School Square Center for the Arts $121,886

$121,886 The Morikami $129,111

$129,111 Boca Raton Theater Company $26,683

$26,683 Boca Raton Philharmonic Symphonia $27,864

$27,864 Center for the Arts at Mizner Park $27,522

$27,522 Boca Raton Historical Society $27,289

$27,289 Spady Cultural Heritage Museum $23,443

Artificial Reef off Delray Beach

With help from Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management (ERM), a group affiliated with country music superstar Kenny Chesney installed an artificial reef in the Atlantic Ocean off Delray Beach last month.

Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs organization and other marine groups donated and installed 13 reef balls – made of concrete and measuring 7 feet by 6 feet each — on the ocean floor earlier in the Delray Dredge Hole on Jan. 9.

ERM performed surveys and mapping before the balls were lowered to the reef, located about a half-mile off the coast of Delray Beach. The thimble-shaped reef balls, each with holes like Swiss cheese, will make up a 32-acre underwater reef park known as No Shoes Reef 4. The reef will provide educational opportunities for students.

Speaking Engagements

