February Fun at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Karesansui Raking Demonstration

February Happenings

Boca Raton, FL – The Art of Bonsai, Sado Tea Demonstration, Furoshiki: The Art of Japanese Fabric Wrapping, and Karesansui: Raking Demonstration at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

February workshops, classes, and demonstrations:

Tuesdays, February 2, 9, 16, 23

Ikebana Flower Arrangement – Ikenobo School (Class)

Time: Beginners – 11am – 1pm

Intermediate – 1pm – 3pm*

Cost: $80 (Morikami Members $70). Advance Registration Required.

*Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience or have taken at least three sessions of Ikebana classes.

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has various different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. Dating back to the 15th century, the Ikenobo School is the oldest and most traditional. Students in this course learn the basic principles and style of Ikenobo, creating fresh flower arrangements each week to take home and enjoy. For required materials or to register, visit morikami.org.

Wednesdays, February 3, 10, 17, 24

Ikebana Flower Arrangement – Sogetsu School (Class)

Time: Beginners – 10:30am – 12:30pm

Intermediate – 1:30pm – 3:30pm*

Cost: $80 (Morikami Members $70). Advance Registration Required.

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has various different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. The Sogetsu School is a contemporary school, which focuses on the creativity and individuality of ikebana. The idea is that ikebana can be done by anyone, anywhere, with almost anything. Students will learn the basics of Sogetsu and create pieces each week to take home and enjoy. *Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience. For required materials or to register, visit morikami.org.

Thursdays, February 4, 11, 18, 25

Sumi-e Ink Painting (Floral Beginner) (Class)

Time: Floral – 10:30am – 12:30pm

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55). Advance Registration Required.

Sumi-e is a form of Japanese ink painting brought from China in the 12th century. Primarily done in black ink, the name literally means “charcoal drawing” in Japanese. Students grind their own ink using an ink stick and a grinding stone and learn to hold and utilize brushes to create the primary sumi-e brushstrokes. Floral and landscape classes will start with a review of the basic techniques before moving on to the main subject. For required materials or to register, visit morikami.org.

Fridays, February 5, 12, 19, 26

Sumi-e Ink Painting (Class)

Time: Floral – 10:30am – 12:30pm

Landscape – 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55). Advance Registration Required.

Sundays, February 7, 21 or Thursdays, February 11, 25

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Beginners) (Class)

Time: 10:15am -12:15pm

Cost: $55 (Morikami Members $50). Advance Registration Required.

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season. To register, visit morikami.org.

Sundays, February 7, 21

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Intermediate) (Class)

Time: 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Cost: $55 (Morikami Members $50). Advance Registration Required.

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season. Intermediate course requires approval by the instructor before registering. To register, visit morikami.org.

Wednesdays, February 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10

Japanese Traditional Music: Koto (Intermediate) (Class)

Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Cost: $155 (Morikami Members $150). Advance Registration Required.

Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument first introduced to Japan from China in the 7th-8th centuries. Learn about the history, culture and techniques in how to play this exquisite instrument in this five-week course.

Instruments will be provided for participants to use in the class. This class is for students with experience in koto. To register, visit morikami.org.

Saturday, February 13

Furoshiki: The Art of Japanese Fabric Wrapping (Workshop)

Time: 10:30am – 12pm or 1:30pm – 3pm

Cost: $35. Advance Registration Required.

People have used furoshiki, a square reusable wrapping cloth, since the 16th century in a variety of ways to wrap different sized and shaped objects. Learn how to wrap a wine bottle, fruit, books, as well as make a tote bag from a furoshiki. For more information or to register, visit morikami.org.

Saturday, February 13, 27

Virtual Nihongo Intensive II (Online Workshop)

Time: 12pm – 4pm

Cost: $100 (two-day workshop). Advance Registration Required.

This intensive two-day workshop covers Units 2 and 3 of the required textbook and continues with hiragana reading and writing. The prerequisite for this course is Nihongo Intensive I Workshop or the Nihongo Level I Part 1 Class. Students who complete this workshop may go on to the Nihongo Level I Part 3 Class. For required materials or to register, visit morikami.org.

Saturday, February 13

Sado: The Way of Tea (Demonstration)

Time: 12pm, 1:30pm or 3pm

Cost: $5 with paid museum admission.

Observe Japanese sadō, an ever-changing demonstration rich in seasonal subtleties. Your involvement in the true spirit of sadō — harmony (wa), reverence (kei), purity (sei), and tranquility (jaku) will help you bring a calm perspective into your busy life.

Sundays, February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14

The Art of Bonsai (Class)

Time: Beginners – 1pm – 4pm

Intermediate – 9am – 12pm

Cost: $91 (Morikami Members $81). Advance Registration Required.

Bonsai means “a tree in a tray.” The art of bonsai creates the illusion of age and maturity of a tree, which has developed and sustained the effects of nature for many years. Students of bonsai learn to artfully trim and train a tree in a container. For a list of required materials or to register, visit morikami.org.

Saturday, February 20

Shibori Indigo – Napkin I (Workshop)

Time: 10am – 3pm

Cost: $65. Advance Registration Required.

The use of indigo dye, or aizome, has a long and cherished history in Japan. The deep blue colors for which Japanese textiles are celebrated come from the leaves of the tade ai, a plant introduced to Japan from China in the sixth century. Shibori is a Japanese technique of manual resist dyeing used to make patterns on fabrics. Learn various shibori techniques and create a set of special dinner napkins for your home. For required materials or to register, visit morikami.org.

Saturday, February 20

Karesansui: Raking Demonstration

Time: 10:30am

Cost: FREE with paid museum admission. No Reservation Required.

Karesansui or dry landscape garden is founded on Zen ideology using carefully composed rock arrangements and gravel or sand. A karesansui is carefully raked to represent characteristics of water such as currents and waves while boulder arrangements may be interpreted as islands. Learn about our Late Rock Garden and observe how the raking can be a practice in mindfulness and meditation.

Saturdays, February 20, 27 March 6, 13, 27

Japanese Traditional Music: Koto (Beginner) (Class)

Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Cost: $155 (Morikami Members $150). Advance Registration Required.

Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument first introduced to Japan from China in the 7th-8th centuries. Learn about the history, culture and techniques in how to play this exquisite instrument in this five-week course. Instruments will be provided for participants to use in the class. To register, visit morikami.org.

Saturday, February 20

Virtual Family Fun: Honmei Choco

Cost: FREE online activity

Make your own box of clay chocolate, or honmei choco (“true feeling chocolate” in Japanese), and learn about the Japanese tradition and customs for giving chocolate on holidays—Valentine’s Day and White Day. Instructions will be shared on Morikami’s Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19, all programming is subject to change. Please check the website for updates or cancellations.

About Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has been a center for Japanese art and culture in South Florida since opening in 1977. Morikami invites guests to discover its South Florida’s history, connection with Japan, and explore a series of six diverse gardens, each inspired by a different historical period and style of Japanese gardening. Visitors experience traditional and contemporary Japanese culture through engaging exhibits, varied educational programs and seasonal events, a world-class bonsai display, Pan-Asian cuisine, and a distinctive museum store. The Morikami Museum is fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

