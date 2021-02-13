FAU Women’s Basketball: Lady Owls Earn Their Third Home Court Win

The FAU women’s basketball team brought the competition home, to the Burrow, as they went head to head against the UTSA and won 72-59.

Last weekend, the Lady Owls played against Western Kentucky where they took home a win and their hunger for another one was made evident tonight on both the defensive and offensive end.

The Lady Owls game high scorer, senior guard Iggy Allen finished the game with 23 points and 16 rebounds earning herself a double double.

To accompany her success was sophomore forward Janeta Rozentale with 17 points and sophomore guard Alexa Zaph with 11 points and shot 43 percent at the three point range. The three contributed with a combined score of 51 points.

Allen was where she needed to be at all times, to ensure a basket or a rebound. Rozentale supported her teammates anywhere on the court and Zaph played her role as a guard, naturally, as she not only knew how to put up points as an individual player, but also delivered to her teammates.

Maintaining the score throughout the majority of the game, the Owls conscious play making decisions, helped them to stack points on the scoreboard.

At the half the Owls lead by 10 points while UTSA lead with a higher turnover score of 32.4 percent. The Roadrunners top scorer was sophomore guard Mikayla Woods who carried a team high total points of 14.

There to assist Woods were her teammates junior forward Yuliyana Valcheva who scored 13 points and shot 55 percent from the field, as well as sophomore guard Emilie Baek with a total of 13 points and 44 percent from the three point range.

In the third quarter, FAU’s defensive play got stronger as they forced UTSA into seven turnovers in that quarter alone.

The Owls played as if they had never won and ultimately, that is what got them this season’s third home court win.

Despite trailing behind the Owls, UTSA continued to fight to defend their basket and put up shots where they could, however, continue on with their zero win streak season with an overall record of 0-13. Perhaps tomorrow will be different for them.

The Owls will play the Roadrunners once again, tomorrow on the Abessinio Court at 2 p.m.

For more information on how to watch, visit