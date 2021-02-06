FAU High School students named candidates for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Two Florida Atlantic University High School students were named as candidates for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Christopher Cox and Paris Prince have been selected based on superior academic and artistic achievement, leadership qualities, and involvement in community and school activities.

The program, which began in 1964, has selected total of 4,500 candidates this year out of 3.6 million students graduating high school

According to the FAU press release, Sherry Bees, principal and director of A.D. Henderson & FAU High School said, “Both students have shown unbelievable leadership and character throughout their time at FAU High. The modeling and innovative concepts at FAU have certainly primed them for continued success as they graduate this year.”

You can read the full press release here.